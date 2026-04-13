Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Hollywood dreams hit wall as expert warns of ‘toxic brand’ stigma

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing growing questions about the strength of their brand, as experts point to stalled deals and waning public interest as signs that their Hollywood appeal may be cooling.

Since leaving royal life, the Sussexes have faced a string of challenges, including the collapse of their Spotify deal, the scaling back of their partnership with Netflix, underperforming projects and growing criticism over ventures like a planned "faux royal tour" of Australia, according to experts.

In addition to downgrading Harry and Markle's $100 million comprehensive deal to a first-look arrangement in 2025, Netflix announced last month that it was parting ways with the former "Suits" star's "As Ever" lifestyle brand.

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While speaking with Fox News Digital, Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR, weighed in on what the Sussexes' latest setback means for the staying power of their overall brand.

"In Hollywood, there’s an old saying: ‘it’s not about talent, it’s about temperature,'" Eldridge said. "Interest and eyeballs are what validates investment in creative projects. When the temperature cools and the eyeballs wander, then deals are cut short, or in this case, simply aren’t renewed."

Eldridge shared his view that the couple's brand is struggling due to a combination of identity confusion as well as messaging missteps they made after stepping back from royal duties, pointing to their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry's explosive 2023 memoir "Spare."

"In the years following their highly publicized exit from the Royal Family, in 2020, the couple made a series of decisions that directly altered the public sentiment and perception," he said.

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Eldridge continued, "From the Oprah sit-down, to the tell-all book, to the perpetual cycle of ‘victim marketing’ many observers on both sides of the Atlantic began to question their motives and gradually began to form a polarizing view of the couple or even worse, lose interest altogether."

"Their identity was almost singularly defined by their membership in the Royal Family; when that was no longer in place — much less with the manner and media-centric nature of their departure — it left the public wondering how to categorize them moving forward," Eldridge added. "They took a scattershot approach to projects and public engagement, which to some, seemed like a ‘spaghetti against the wall’ approach to figuring out what sticks."

Eldridge argued that the couple took an approach better suited for short-term solutions than lasting brand-building.

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"A Swiss Army knife is known for its ability to help with any project in a pinch; but that’s only if you don’t have the entire tool box on hand to complete the task," he said. "They’re not designed to be a long-term solution to building or fixing; only an in-the-moment option until you can find more baseline tools to do the job right."

"In many ways, Harry and Meghan tried to use a Swiss Army knife approach to long-term brand-building and it’s simply not designed for that. A tool is only as good as the man wielding it and the blueprint he’s following."

The PR expert expressed his opinion that the public may be weary of Harry and Meghan's repeated brand reinventions.

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"A rebrand is effective once; maybe twice at most," Eldridge said. "Even then, it requires a ‘measure twice, cut once’ level of planning, discipline, and execution. The couple have been on an endless treadmill of purported rebrands at this point. Unfortunately, much like an actual treadmill, you can work your butt off, only to step off and realize you’ve actually gone nowhere."

Eldridge told Fox News Digital that Harry and Markle's Hollywood dreams were now hitting a wall in the "most binary sense."

"Markle isn’t being cast for acting roles and their $100m deal with Netflix is no longer in place," he noted. "That doesn’t mean they can’t or they won’t, but based on objective reporting, they simply aren’t at this point."

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich shared her view that Harry and Markle have alienated audiences by continuing to capitalize on their royal ties despite distancing themselves from the monarchy.

"The couple continue to be hypocritical and that doesn’t sit well with the public either side of the pond," she told Fox News Digital. "Commercializing the very institution they claim to have left is at the core of all their issues. They can’t escape what they continue to use."

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According to Fordwich, the couple’s recent hurdles may already be affecting how they are viewed by potential partners.

"Given their track record of failure, future deals are way less likely," she said. "There is now more market fatigue than fascination."

Royal expert Helena Chard agreed, noting the couple's ongoing reputational challenges.

"Both Harry and Meghan are constantly changing advisors and the circle of constant drama is draining," royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. "No one wants to associate with a toxic brand."

On Tuesday, Harry and Markle are embarking on a four-day trip to Australia with stops in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra. The trip will include charitable visits, speaking engagements and commercial appearances.

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Harry is a keynote speaker at the InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit in Melbourne and his remarks are expected to focus on workplace mental health and psychological safety. Tickets for the event range from $498 for virtual attendance to $2,378.65 for premium access.

Meanwhile, Markle will headline a luxury women's retreat at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach in Sydney that is being billed as a "girls' weekend like no other."

The retreat has already drawn criticism for its high ticket prices, which range from $1,860 for a standard ticket to $2,250 for a VIP experience.

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The biggest moment of the weekend – a gala dinner – is billed as an "in-person conversation" with Markle. VIP guests will be allowed to partake in a group photo with the Duchess of Sussex and will also receive a goodie bag plus access to an ocean-view hotel room.

Unlike the Sussexes' 2018 tour of Australia, the couple's upcoming trip is privately organized and not officially sanctioned by the Royal Family.

However, despite the trip being privately funded, Australian police are expected to provide security for public safety, with some costs likely covered by taxpayers, which has sparked controversy.

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Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams described Harry and Markle's upcoming trip as a "huge gamble."

"They have arranged a 'faux royal tour' to Australia, which is certain to displease the Palace as it is one of the King's realms," he told Fox News Digital. "It will be fascinating to see, despite the adverse early publicity, how it goes as there will be memories of their 2018 tour which subsequently led, they later claimed, to jealousy from the other royals."

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Fitzwilliams pointed to reports that following the Australia tour, Harry plans to visit the U.K. with his family. The Duke of Sussex reportedly has ambitions of involving his estranged father King Charles III in the 2027 Invictus Games.

In 2014, Harry founded the Invictus Games which is an international sporting event for wounded and injured service members and veterans, aimed at supporting recovery through competition.

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"Assuming he gets automatic security, which is currently under review, Harry wants to bring his family to Britain and the plan reportedly is to visit the King at Sandringham over the summer when also commemorating 'One Year to Go' before next year's Invictus Games in Birmingham," Fitzwilliams said.

"Their hope apparently is that the King will open those Games," he continued. "All this may not go according to plan, especially with the lack of trust between them and the royal family."

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"There is a bitter rift and they have exploited their royal status abominably, åbut their plan is undeniably audacious and the way King Charles handles matters will be highly significant too."

Despite the challenges currently facing the Sussexes' brand, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner expressed optimism about their long-term prospects.

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"She is a successful survivor and has climbed the slippery slopes to prominence," Turner told Fox News Digital of Markle.

He continued, "And with Harry by her side they are a strong formidable team and given the space to reconvene and the will of King Charles to bring them back into the royal fold, they have a long-term bright future."