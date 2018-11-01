Meghan Markle wore Prince Harry's jackets on Australia tour

Meghan Markle may have a million-dollar wardrobe, but she still can’t resist dipping into Prince Harry‘s closet every now and then.

On the final day of the royal couple’s tour of the South Pacific, the Duchess of Sussex, 37, walked hand-in-hand with her husband while visiting New Zealand’s Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua, where she kept warm in his Norrøna Oslo jacket ($499).

Harry sported the same piece just two days ago for a trip to Abel Tasman National Park in Wellington.

Markle paired her husband’s puffer with Mother skinny jeans ($196) and Birdies slippers ($120), marking her third outfit change of the day.

Earlier on Wednesday, the duchess wore a pair of bespoke navy looks from Givenchy and Stella McCartney — the labels behind her wedding and reception dresses, respectively.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.