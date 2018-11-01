Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty
Published

Meghan Markle wore Prince Harry's jackets on Australia tour

By Elana Fishman | New York Post
close
Meghan Markle suffers another wardrobe malfunctionVideo

Meghan Markle suffers another wardrobe malfunction

Greeting well-wishers in New Zealand, Meghan Markle wore a pleated see-through skirt revealing what she was wearing underneath in another wardrobe mishap on her South Pacific tour.

Meghan Markle may have a million-dollar wardrobe, but she still can’t resist dipping into Prince Harry‘s closet every now and then.

On the final day of the royal couple’s tour of the South Pacific, the Duchess of Sussex, 37, walked hand-in-hand with her husband while visiting New Zealand’s Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua, where she kept warm in his Norrøna Oslo jacket ($499).

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk through a Redwoods forest in Rotorua, New Zealand, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on the final day of their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk through a Redwoods forest in Rotorua, New Zealand, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on the final day of their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. (AP)

LITTLE GIRL'S HEADLESS HALLOWEEN COSTUME GOES VIRAL: 'BEST COSTUME I'VE EVER SEEN'

Harry sported the same piece just two days ago for a trip to Abel Tasman National Park in Wellington.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Abel Tasman National Park, which sits at the north-Eastern tip of the South Island, to visit some of the conservation initiatives managed by the Department of Conservation on October 29, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Abel Tasman National Park, which sits at the north-Eastern tip of the South Island, to visit some of the conservation initiatives managed by the Department of Conservation on October 29, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Getty)

Markle paired her husband’s puffer with Mother skinny jeans ($196) and Birdies slippers ($120), marking her third outfit change of the day.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Earlier on Wednesday, the duchess wore a pair of bespoke navy looks from Givenchy and Stella McCartney — the labels behind her wedding and reception dresses, respectively.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.