Michael Rapaport slams Zohran Mamdani over Knicks postgame chaos, vows 'not on my watch' ahead of mayoral run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A debate over Knicks fan behavior quickly turned political after Michael Rapaport took aim at Zohran Mamdani.

After the New York Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, a large crowd outside Madison Square Garden became chaotic as fights broke out and the New York Police Department became involved.

"These ain’t Knick fans or Basketball fans," he wrote on X alongside a video showing the chaos after the conclusion of Game 3 of the NBA playoffs. "This is embarrassing for NYC, D--- STAIN ZORON MANDAMI refer to this as 'kids being kids' Not on my watch, RAPAPORT 2029," Rapaport wrote.

Mamdani's office responded to Rapaport's criticism by stressing that assaults on police officers and other postgame violence will not be tolerated.

WATCH: KNICKS FANS RIOT OUTSIDE MSG AFTER SPURS WIN AS BRAWLS LEAD TO ARRESTS

NUMEROUS KNICKS FANS ARRESTED, COP INJURED DURING GAME 2 NBA FINALS CELEBRATION NEAR MSG

"New Yorkers are understandably passionate about the Knicks, and the overwhelming majority of fans watched the game last night in ways that were both safe and fun," Mayor Mamdani spokesperson Sam Raski told Fox News Digital. "But the fights and other disruptive incidents – including assaults on police officers – in various parts of the city are unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

"As the NBA finals continue, Mayor Mamdani wants all New Yorkers to celebrate and enjoy this run across the city while respecting one another," the statement continued.

MICHAEL RAPAPORT EYES 2029 NYC MAYORAL RUN AFTER SLAMMING MAYOR AS ‘ZORON THE MORON’

"I never thought that I would even consider running for mayor of New York City, and I will do it with the best intentions. And I won’t do it the way any other political person has ever done it," Rapaport told Chris Cuomo during an appearance on News Nation .

"The only way to beat this guy is to make it and take it with New York City street fight mentality."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"There’s no way to out-nice him. There’s no way out-slick him. I think that he’s the greatest bull cr----r in the history of politicians … and that’s saying a lot," he continued.

"But New York City needs to do something. We need to plan right now because 2029 is around the corner, and, yes, I’m running for mayor of New York City. And I will only drop out until I feel like there’s somebody who’s more qualified that could actually beat Zohran the moron.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"My bark is a lot louder than my bite," he added. "There's no way to out-finesse this guy, out-smile this guy. It has to be a dogfight. It has to be ugly, and that's what I will do in my campaign."

Rapaport has been critical of Mamdani since the first-term mayor took office in January.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star had harsh words for the mayor after a snowstorm left NYC buried for over a week in February. "A week after the snowstorm and this is what we got Zoron the Shoveler! Filthy black snow, garbage soup, ice rinks on every corner, cars buried like fossils," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.