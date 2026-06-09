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Michael Rapaport slams Zohran Mamdani over Knicks postgame chaos, vows 'not on my watch' ahead of mayoral run

Michael Rapaport called the MSG chaos 'embarrassing for NYC' and referenced his planned 2029 run against Mayor Mamdani

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
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Knicks fans riot outside MSG after Spurs win as brawls lead to arrests Video

Knicks fans riot outside MSG after Spurs win as brawls lead to arrests

Video captures a chaotic scene outside Madison Square Garden after the New York Knicks' loss to the San Antonio Spurs, where multiple fights broke out and the NYPD made arrests as crowds poured into the streets.

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A debate over Knicks fan behavior quickly turned political after Michael Rapaport took aim at Zohran Mamdani.

After the New York Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, a large crowd outside Madison Square Garden became chaotic as fights broke out and the New York Police Department became involved.

"These ain’t Knick fans or Basketball fans," he wrote on X alongside a video showing the chaos after the conclusion of Game 3 of the NBA playoffs. "This is embarrassing for NYC, D--- STAIN ZORON MANDAMI refer to this as 'kids being kids' Not on my watch, RAPAPORT 2029," Rapaport wrote.

Mamdani's office responded to Rapaport's criticism by stressing that assaults on police officers and other postgame violence will not be tolerated.

WATCH: KNICKS FANS RIOT OUTSIDE MSG AFTER SPURS WIN AS BRAWLS LEAD TO ARRESTS

Knicks fans riot outside MSG after Spurs win as brawls lead to arrests Video

NUMEROUS KNICKS FANS ARRESTED, COP INJURED DURING GAME 2 NBA FINALS CELEBRATION NEAR MSG

Michael Rapaport and Zohran Mamdani standing side by side

Michael Rapaport blasted New York City leadership over street chaos tied to Knicks celebrations, arguing the disorder would not happen "on my watch" as he continues floating a future mayoral run. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; Jason Alpert-Wisnia / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)

"New Yorkers are understandably passionate about the Knicks, and the overwhelming majority of fans watched the game last night in ways that were both safe and fun," Mayor Mamdani spokesperson Sam Raski told Fox News Digital. "But the fights and other disruptive incidents – including assaults on police officers – in various parts of the city are unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

"As the NBA finals continue, Mayor Mamdani wants all New Yorkers to celebrate and enjoy this run across the city while respecting one another," the statement continued.

MICHAEL RAPAPORT EYES 2029 NYC MAYORAL RUN AFTER SLAMMING MAYOR AS ‘ZORON THE MORON’

"I never thought that I would even consider running for mayor of New York City, and I will do it with the best intentions. And I won’t do it the way any other political person has ever done it," Rapaport told Chris Cuomo during an appearance on News Nation

"The only way to beat this guy is to make it and take it with New York City street fight mentality."

Actor Michael Rapaport speaking at NBA Store in New York City

Michael Rapaport recently doubled down on plans to challenge Zohran Mamdani in 2029, telling NewsNation's Chris Cuomo that defeating the mayor will require a "New York City street fight mentality." (Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)

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"There’s no way to out-nice him. There’s no way out-slick him. I think that he’s the greatest bull cr----r in the history of politicians … and that’s saying a lot," he continued.

"But New York City needs to do something. We need to plan right now because 2029 is around the corner, and, yes, I’m running for mayor of New York City. And I will only drop out until I feel like there’s somebody who’s more qualified that could actually beat Zohran the moron.

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Michael Rapaport wearing a suit and looking forward

Michael Rapaport's latest comments are part of a broader pattern of criticism he has directed at Zohran Mamdani since the mayor took office earlier this year. (Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

"My bark is a lot louder than my bite," he added. "There's no way to out-finesse this guy, out-smile this guy. It has to be a dogfight. It has to be ugly, and that's what I will do in my campaign."

Rapaport has been critical of Mamdani since the first-term mayor took office in January.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star had harsh words for the mayor after a snowstorm left NYC buried for over a week in February. "A week after the snowstorm and this is what we got Zoron the Shoveler! Filthy black snow, garbage soup, ice rinks on every corner, cars buried like fossils," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani

City Hall pushed back against Michael Rapaport's latest criticism, with a spokesperson for Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemning violence and urging Knicks fans to celebrate safely while respecting one another. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

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