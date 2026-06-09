Hugh Laurie admits he was 'slightly drunk' when he roasted a journalist who criticized his show 'House'

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Hugh Laurie is fessing up to being "slightly drunk" after roasting a "House" critic on social media.

On Monday, British journalist Janet Murray uploaded a screenshot of an article she penned on UnHerd, titled, "What I learnt from my online fight with Hugh Laurie." The entire online debacle began when Murray penned a review of "House," which Laurie starred in from 2004 until 2012.

Murray wrote on X Monday that Laurie's response to her criticism sparked "some fairly horrific trolling." Laurie offered his apologies in a lengthy tweet.

"I’m sorry if people have been having a go at you because of my tweet. Not at all the plan. I was very slightly drunk and already upset about something that had nothing to do with you," he began.

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"If it’s any comfort, I got it in the neck too. I’m a thin-skinned t--t, apparently, even though it wasn’t my skin. I was sticking up for the writers who I adored. Obviously I shouldn’t have cited Bach/Kahlo/Moore - asking for trouble - and would have done better to go for the 10,000 blues songs written around the same 12 bar chord structure.

"I’m sorry if people have been having a go at you because of my tweet. Not at all the plan. I was very slightly drunk and already upset about something that had nothing to do with you." — Hugh Laurie

I’ve listened to most of them and will keep doing so. Because we love what we love," Laurie signed off.

Murray replied with, "Thank you. ‘Having a go’ is probably an understatement." She acknowledged his apologies and signed off the exchange by saying she has "no hard feelings."

Murray and Laurie's online spat began on June 6. Murray took to X and shared her thoughts about season 1 of "House."

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"Late to the party, but I've started watching Season 1 of House. Same narrative every episode: Patient has mysterious illness. Hugh Laurie (House) gets diagnosis wrong. Patient nearly dies. Hugh Laurie gets diagnosis wrong again. Gets threatened with being fired. Patient nearly dies again. Hugh Laurie has last minute leftfield idea. Gets diagnosis right. Doesn't get fired. Eight seasons of this?" she wrote on X.

Laurie wrote back: "Thanks for your critique, Janet. We actually tried a couple of episodes where House (Hugh Laurie) (please put the brackets in the right place) gets it right first time, but they were only 6 minutes long. NBC weren’t happy. Then we tried some where House never gets it right and the patient dies. The audience wasn’t happy."

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The pair went back and forth online for days before it appears that they have squashed their differences.

Laurie, an English actor, comedian, writer, musician, and producer, is best known for his role as Dr. Gregory House in the hit medical drama "House." Laurie first gained fame through comedy partnerships with Stephen Fry in shows such as "A Bit of Fry & Laurie" and "Blackadder."

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