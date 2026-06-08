Songwriter behind hits for Britney Spears and Dua Lipa fatally stabbed at 35, three arrested

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police have arrested three people in connection to the fatal stabbing of songwriter Talay Riley, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The artist, who had worked with Britney Spears, Dua Lipa and more A-list stars, was found stabbed in East London on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Paramedics tried life-saving measures at the scene but the 35-year-old, whose real name was Mark Orabiyi, was pronounced dead in the garden of a property near Rayleigh Road.

"Mark was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend," his family said in a statement. "He brought love, light, and joy to our family and to all who knew him. We will always cherish his kindness, beautiful spirit, and remarkable talent. His presence touched many lives, and his memory will remain in our hearts forever. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

FORMER BROADWAY ACTRESS STABBED TO DEATH IN HER NEW JERSEY HOME, POLICE SAY

The investigation into Orabiyi's death is ongoing.

"This is a tragic incident and my thoughts remain with Mark’s family and loved ones," Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke said in a statement.

"Our investigation continues at pace. I would like to appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident to speak to police," the statement continued. "We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who might have CCTV or other footage from the morning of the incident that could assist our investigation."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Police confirmed a 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A 27-year-old man has been released on bail as investigations continue. Police revealed a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been released with no further action.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Riley began his music career at a young age, signing his first publishing deal at 18. He quickly became known as one of the UK's most respected behind-the-scenes hitmakers.

His credits include work for Jessie J, Ellie Goulding, Chris Brown, Usher, Nick Jonas, Khalid and Craig David, among many others. The songwriter helped shape major tracks such as "Who's Laughing Now," "Young Dumb & Broke," "Last Dance," "Clumsy" and "Like I Do."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP