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Songwriter behind hits for Britney Spears and Dua Lipa fatally stabbed at 35, three arrested

Talay Riley, whose real name was Mark Orabiyi, also wrote for Jessie J, Usher, Khalid and Chris Brown

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
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Police have arrested three people in connection to the fatal stabbing of songwriter Talay Riley, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The artist, who had worked with Britney Spears, Dua Lipa and more A-list stars, was found stabbed in East London on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Paramedics tried life-saving measures at the scene but the 35-year-old, whose real name was Mark Orabiyi, was pronounced dead in the garden of a property near Rayleigh Road.

"Mark was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend," his family said in a statement. "He brought love, light, and joy to our family and to all who knew him. We will always cherish his kindness, beautiful spirit, and remarkable talent. His presence touched many lives, and his memory will remain in our hearts forever. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

FORMER BROADWAY ACTRESS STABBED TO DEATH IN HER NEW JERSEY HOME, POLICE SAY

Britney Spears, Dua Lipa, Talay Riley triple-split

Talay Riley, known for working with Britney Spears and Dua Lipa, was found stabbed to death on June 5 in East London. (Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

The investigation into Orabiyi's death is ongoing.

"This is a tragic incident and my thoughts remain with Mark’s family and loved ones," Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke said in a statement.

"Our investigation continues at pace. I would like to appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident to speak to police," the statement continued. "We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who might have CCTV or other footage from the morning of the incident that could assist our investigation."

Talay Riley and Trey Songz performing on stage at Hammersmith Apollo in London

Talay Riley began his professional career at the age of 18. (C Brandon/Redferns)

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Talay Riley standing outside Odeon Leicester Square in London attending a film premiere.

Talay Riley attends the UK film premiere of "The Karate Kid" at Odeon Leicester Square in London on July 15, 2010. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Police confirmed a 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A 27-year-old man has been released on bail as investigations continue. Police revealed a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been released with no further action.

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Musician Elijah Blake, producer Shama Joseph, and musician Talay Riley posing at a party in West Hollywood

Musician Elijah Blake, producer Shama Joseph and musician Talay Riley attend an awards show in 2015. (Randall Michelson/Getty Images)

Riley began his music career at a young age, signing his first publishing deal at 18. He quickly became known as one of the UK's most respected behind-the-scenes hitmakers.

His credits include work for Jessie J, Ellie Goulding, Chris Brown, Usher, Nick Jonas, Khalid and Craig David, among many others. The songwriter helped shape major tracks such as "Who's Laughing Now," "Young Dumb & Broke," "Last Dance," "Clumsy" and "Like I Do."

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