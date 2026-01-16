Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has one condition for returning to the UK with Prince Harry: experts

Prince Harry reportedly hopes the Duchess of Sussex will join him for the Invictus Games countdown event in Birmingham this July

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Meghan Markle will never win over UK public again, author claims Video

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of "My Mother and I," discusses how the Duchess of Sussex isn't going to be welcomed back across the pond anytime soon following her royal exit.

There’s only one way Meghan Markle will ever set foot in the U.K. again, royal experts told Fox News Digital.

Prince Harry, who is expected to be in Birmingham, England, for the one-year-to-go celebrations marking the Invictus Games kickoff this summer, hopes to have the Duchess of Sussex by his side, People magazine reported.

No decision has been made on whether the mother of two will travel to the U.K. in July. A spokesperson for Archewell told Fox News Digital, "These reports are entirely speculative."

PRINCE HARRY REVEALS WHETHER HE'S PLANNING TO BECOME A US CITIZEN

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking together in formal wear in the U.K.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on June 3, 2022. There is talk that the Duchess of Sussex could return to the U.K. in July to support events for Prince Harry's Invictus Games. (Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kinsey Schofield, host of YouTube’s "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," told Fox News Digital that the "Suits" alum will only return to the U.K. if she’s assured of receiving automatic armed security. Prince Harry has previously said he doesn’t feel safe bringing his wife and their two children — Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4 — without sufficient protection.

"If Meghan were to travel to the U.K. under the current RAVEC protocol — which requires 30 days’ notice to assess threat levels — I am confident that both Harry and Meghan would receive armed security for an Invictus appearance," Schofield said.

A close-up of Meghan Markle waving.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaks onstage during the "Keynote: Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen" during the SXSW 2024 Conference and Festivals on March 8, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Mat Hayward/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"However, the recent surge of headlines suggesting that Meghan will only return if RAVEC reverses its original ruling and grants automatic security appears to be an attempt to influence the committee’s latest threat assessment," she added.

WATCH: MEGHAN MARKLE WILL NEVER WIN OVER UK PUBLIC AGAIN, AUTHOR CLAIMS

"While Prince Harry receives armed protection during most of his U.K. visits, the issue for the couple is the lack of automatic armed security," Schofield claimed. "They object to having to request protection on a case-by-case basis. This outcome was clearly outlined as a consequence when they chose to step back from their roles as working members of the royal family."

The decision to deny Harry full-time armed protection while in the U.K. could soon be reversed.

Prince Harry looking up at the camera.

Prince Harry is seen at the Afro Women and Power Forum at the Municipal Theater of Calid on Aug. 18, 2024, in Cali, Colombia. (Edwin Rodriguez Pipicano/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"It’s now a formality. Sources at the Home Office have indicated that security is now nailed on for Harry," one insider previously told the Mail on Sunday. Sources also told People magazine that "positive" considerations were being made by the governing body regarding the possible reversal.

Meghan Markle wears a blue dress next to Prince Harry in khaki coat

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

A review is currently underway.

"I feel talks are underway to open the doors for Harry and Meghan to return to Britain as part of King Charles’ legacy to unite the family while he has the power and strength to do so," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

King Charles inside a car on a rainy day.

King Charles III arrives at Clarence House on Sept. 10, 2025, in London. The monarch had a private tea with his son, Prince Harry. (Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

"Meghan will want many assurances, especially about how she is treated and how she can bring her own individuality with her," he said. "Security is one of the biggest issues. I see encouraging signs that the heated moments of the past have cooled. I also believe Harry has asked King Charles to open the Invictus Games."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a training session for competitors in the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a training session for competitors in the Invictus Games in Whistler, Canada on Feb. 14, 2024. (James Whatling for Fox News Digital)

Meghan, 44, typically accompanies her husband to support his Paralympic-style games and has attended previous countdown events. The couple also attended the one-year-to-go celebration in 2022. 

People reported that Harry wants increased taxpayer-backed security for his family, which they lost after their royal exit.

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and Meghan stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. They cited intense media intrusion and a lack of palace support as reasons for their departure.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix trailer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex detailed their struggles with royal life in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," which became available for streaming in late 2022. (Netflix)

Since settling in Montecito, California, the couple has aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s 2023 memoir, "Spare," which revealed intimate details about the House of Windsor, further strained his relationship with the royals.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, left, attend the opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, in Widnes, north west England, Thursday June 14, 2018. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex stepped out together on June 14, 2018. (AP)

Sources close to Harry told People magazine that the king wouldn’t respond to his phone calls or letters. Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital that Harry and his older brother Prince William were not on speaking terms. Harry, 41, told the BBC in May that he is ready for reconciliation.

While Charles may welcome a reunion, Schofield claimed Meghan can expect a cold reception from other members of the royal family.

Meghan Markle at Trooping the Colour

Meghan Markle attends Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018, in London. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"I don’t think we would see the working royals even acknowledge their presence," she said. "The Sussexes’ credibility has been bruised over the last few years, and the royals want to keep their distance.... She felt rejected by Harry’s family and country and wants to focus on her U.S. aspirations."

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Oprah Winfrey interview

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey, circa 2021. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP)

"Meghan is typically there to support Harry’s countdown to Invictus, but I have a hard time believing she will show up this time," said Schofield. "I don’t believe Meghan will travel to the U.K. for this event. I don’t believe she will be there."

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital it’s unlikely many Britons will give the American duchess a warm welcome back.

Prince Harry blue suit looking ahead of a brick wall.

Prince Harry departs after attending a hearing regarding his security at the Royal Courts of Justice on April 8, 2025, in London. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"It’s a risky move," Fordwich said. "She will be viewed as divisive at best. She is smart and knows she will be entering a frightfully hostile environment.... The royals are also beyond wary."

Prince William looking away as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smile at each other sitting in church.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2018, in London. (Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Prince William blames Meghan Markle for escalating their private tensions into a highly public media circus," Fordwich claimed. "He has no tolerance for reconciliation."

"The public could be angry and annoyed at Meghan for her treatment of the royal family," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

A close-up of Prince Harry looking somber next to a blonde woman smiling.

According to reports, Prince Harry wants to bring his family to his home country. A review regarding his security is currently underway. (Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)

"She will not receive a good reception. Meghan and Harry’s [past] behavior is not water under the bridge. If Meghan were to travel to the U.K., I believe the trip would be a purposeful short trip."

Meghan Markle dressed all in black.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022, in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Schofield said Meghan’s biggest obstacle remains winning over the British public.

"Meghan knows she’s not very popular in the U.K.," Schofield claimed. "She was audibly booed at one of the last times she visited. She is trying to avoid public humiliation more than anything." 

Meghan Markle looking up with a smirk.

Meghan Markle is raising her two young children in California, her home state. (Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Meghan’s biggest obstacle would be winning over the public unless hell freezes over and working members of the royal family show up to support Harry. In that case, her biggest obstacle would be the humbling curtsy that would be required of her."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wearing formal wear in the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service on March 9, 2020, in London. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Fordwich agreed.

"I’m rather skeptical Meghan will be there," she said. "The last time Meghan was in the U.K., she had to endure being booed as she descended the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral. Her ratings haven’t improved since then. In fact, she’s further plummeted in the polls. Being booed again would be frightfully damaging to her brand with huge reputational risks."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clapping

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex applaud during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf at Merkur Spiel-Arena on Sept. 16, 2023, in Germany. (Joshua Sammer/Getty Images)

Meghan was last in the U.K. for the funeral events of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022. Archie and Lilibet have only been back to Harry’s home country once since the couple left for the late queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June of that year. They are being raised in California.

Prince Harry in a navy suit and tie holds Meghan Markle's hand, wearing a dark dress after the Queen passed away

Meghan Markle was by Prince Harry's side when Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Harry’s ongoing struggle to reinstate his security has contributed to his estrangement from his father, according to People. Harry believes the monarch could influence the decision. However, Buckingham Palace has repeatedly denied that Charles, 77, has the power to reinstate his security.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE FACE SLIM PATH TO RECONCILING WITH THEIR AILING FATHERS, HEAL FAMILY FEUD: EXPERTS

Meghan Markle smiling touching her chest wearing a white blazer.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends an Invictus Games Friends and Family reception on April 15, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Duke of Sussex will be in London on Jan. 19 for his ongoing court battle with Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday. Meghan is not expected to join him during the trial.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

