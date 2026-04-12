Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attend event at Netflix CEO's home after streamer cuts ties with her brand

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry still have a friend in Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex mixed business with pleasure while on a date night for the "Beef" Season 2 Montecito Tastemaker event at the home of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and wife Nicole Avant.

Markle, 44, grasped Avant's hand in one image of the group from the star-studded party amid a reported rift with the streaming giant after Netflix decided to part ways with the "As ever" lifestyle brand.

The former royals were in good company at the Southern California soiree, which also included Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau, Perry's ex Orlando Bloom, and "Beef" stars Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, and Charles Melton.

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Representatives for Archewell and Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Harry and Meghan first partnered with Netflix in 2020 with a reported $100 million deal, going on to work together on the 2022 series, "Harry & Meghan," "Live to Lead," "Heart of Invictus" in 2023, and "Polo" in 2024.

In July 2025, Netflix confirmed they would not be renewing their deal with the royals, but instead opting for a multi-year, "first look" partnership.

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Last month, the streamer divested from Markle's latest business venture.

"Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life," a spokesperson for Netflix told Fox News Digital last week.

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"As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world."

In their own statement, Markle's brand, As ever, told People that they are "grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year."

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"We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth, and As ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more."

As ever launched in 2025 as a lifestyle and home goods line, launching its first products in April, just one month after the premiere of her Netflix show , "With Love, Meghan," which featured Markle's celebrity friends visiting as she shared cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

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Some items sold by the brand include jams and honey, tea and wine, candles, chocolate and other similar products. Following its first product launch, the brand sold out of stock in less than an hour, despite what some considered to be high prices.