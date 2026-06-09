Idris Elba rejects 'woke' James Bond casting push, warns audiences 'won't go for a Black male' in the role

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When it comes to stepping into the role of James Bond, Idris Elba is being "realistic."

In a new interview with British GQ, the 53-year-old actor opened up about the longstanding rumors about him being cast as the next 007 and explained why the audience won't go for a "Black male."

"I’ve always felt that it’s not a realistic thing," he told the outlet. "James Bond was written how he was written for a reason. But I was complimented by it. And also, I think, in realistic terms, some markets just don’t go for that. Bond is big all over the world. And [audiences] won’t [all] go for a Black male, an African male, playing Bond. That’s not what they like in their culture. Period."

JAMES BOND'S ‘FRESH, EXOTIC NEW’ VISION SPARKS CONTROVERSY ONLINE

"Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let’s not try and make it woke," Elba continued. "I think you’ve got to be pure to what it is: escapism. Don’t try and answer the world’s taste. Just be Bond."

This isn't the first time Elba has addressed his possible role in the franchise.

In 2023, Elba brought up the persistent discussions about him taking over as Ian Fleming’s famed British spy while speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

"You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with ‘J’ and ends with ‘B,’ but I’m not going to be that guy. I’m going to be John Luther. That’s who I am," he said.

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"If we spent half the time not talking about the differences but the similarities between us, the entire planet would have a shift in the way we deal with each other," he also told Esquire U.K. at the time. "As humans, we are obsessed with race. And that obsession can really hinder people’s aspirations, hinder people’s growth."

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James Bond was most recently played by Daniel Craig. However, the actor's character died in the last installment of the franchise, "No Time To Die."

Elba responded to backlash over the comments via X.

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"There isn't a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not," Elba wrote.

"Being an 'actor' is a profession, like being an 'architect,' they are not defined by race. However, If YOU define your work by your race, that is your Perogative (sic). Ah lie?"

Last month, Amazon shared an update on the next installment, which will be helmed by director Denis Villeneuve.

Statement from Amazon MGM Studios:

"The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right." pic.twitter.com/ngND7VS83I — James Bond (@007) May 14, 2026

"The search for the next James Bond is underway," the post on X reads. "While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right."