Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau pack on the PDA in affectionate red carpet debut at Tribeca Festival

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Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau took their romance to the red carpet.

The pop superstar and the former Canadian prime minister turned heads Monday night when they made their red carpet debut together at the Tribeca Festival, putting their romance front and center with a series of affectionate poses.

Perry, 41, and Trudeau, 54, cozied up for photographers at the premiere of "Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris" in New York City, smiling, embracing and sharing intimate moments throughout the appearance.

KATY PERRY KISSES JUSTIN TRUDEAU IN INTIMATE HOLIDAY PHOTOS FEATURING EX ORLANDO BLOOM

In one photo, Perry rested her hand on Trudeau's chest as the pair locked eyes at one another. Another captured the singer with her arms wrapped around Trudeau's shoulders as they leaned in close. The duo also exchanged playful glances while posing for cameras.

The former Canadian leader appeared proud to support Perry as she celebrated the debut of her latest concert film.

"This is very different than 'Part of Me,'" the "Firework" singer told People, alluding to her 2012 documentary. "That was more of a documentary about my life, and this is really a concert experience at the highest level for the fans."

"I mean, I'm doing all of this for my fans because they are the ones that have helped me along for all these years, over 18 years, and it's just such a fun thing to encapsulate," Perry remarked.

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For the premiere, Perry wore a white halter-neck gown featuring rose designs. She styled her hair in an elegant updo. Trudeau looked sharp in a black suit and white dress shirt.

The red carpet outing marks the latest milestone in the pair's increasingly public relationship.

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Last October, Perry and Trudeau sparked romance rumors when they were photographed sharing PDA aboard the singer's yacht, the Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara.

One image showed Trudeau kissing Perry on the cheek while pulling her close in an embrace. In another, the "Dark Horse" singer cozied up to Trudeau as he rested a hand on her bottom.

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The couple's romance emerged after major changes in both of their personal lives.

Perry and Orlando Bloom confirmed their split in July 2025 after a decade together, ending one of Hollywood's most high-profile relationships.

Trudeau, meanwhile, announced his separation from wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.