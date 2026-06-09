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Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau pack on the PDA in affectionate red carpet debut at Tribeca Festival

Perry, 41, and Trudeau, 54, exchanged embraces and playful glances at her New York City premiere

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Katy Perry performs in Montreal with Justin Trudeau smiling from the audience Video

Katy Perry performs in Montreal with Justin Trudeau smiling from the audience

A fan video showed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attending Katy Perry’s concert in Montreal. (Video credit: @ridmi/TMX)

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Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau took their romance to the red carpet.

The pop superstar and the former Canadian prime minister turned heads Monday night when they made their red carpet debut together at the Tribeca Festival, putting their romance front and center with a series of affectionate poses.

Perry, 41, and Trudeau, 54, cozied up for photographers at the premiere of "Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris" in New York City, smiling, embracing and sharing intimate moments throughout the appearance.

KATY PERRY KISSES JUSTIN TRUDEAU IN INTIMATE HOLIDAY PHOTOS FEATURING EX ORLANDO BLOOM

Katy Perry wearing a maroon dress at an event in Los Angeles

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau shared affectionate moments at Tribeca Festival, marking the latest milestone in their increasingly public relationship. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Nathan Laine/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

In one photo, Perry rested her hand on Trudeau's chest as the pair locked eyes at one another. Another captured the singer with her arms wrapped around Trudeau's shoulders as they leaned in close. The duo also exchanged playful glances while posing for cameras.

The former Canadian leader appeared proud to support Perry as she celebrated the debut of her latest concert film.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry standing together at the OKX Theater in New York

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry attend the world premiere of "Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris" at the OKX Theater at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center during the Tribeca Festival in New York on May 8, 2026. (Charles Sykes/AP)

"This is very different than 'Part of Me,'" the "Firework" singer told People, alluding to her 2012 documentary. "That was more of a documentary about my life, and this is really a concert experience at the highest level for the fans."

"I mean, I'm doing all of this for my fans because they are the ones that have helped me along for all these years, over 18 years, and it's just such a fun thing to encapsulate," Perry remarked.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry standing together at the OKX Theater during the Tribeca Festival

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Tribeca Festival premiere of her concert film in New York City. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

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For the premiere, Perry wore a white halter-neck gown featuring rose designs. She styled her hair in an elegant updo. Trudeau looked sharp in a black suit and white dress shirt.

The red carpet outing marks the latest milestone in the pair's increasingly public relationship.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry standing together at the OKX Theater in New York

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau stepped out together at the Tribeca Festival Monday, making their official red carpet debut months after romance rumors first surfaced. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

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Last October, Perry and Trudeau sparked romance rumors when they were photographed sharing PDA aboard the singer's yacht, the Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau holding hands at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made their first major appearance together at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Sean Kilpatrick/Associated Press)

One image showed Trudeau kissing Perry on the cheek while pulling her close in an embrace. In another, the "Dark Horse" singer cozied up to Trudeau as he rested a hand on her bottom.

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The couple's romance emerged after major changes in both of their personal lives.

Perry and Orlando Bloom confirmed their split in July 2025 after a decade together, ending one of Hollywood's most high-profile relationships. 

Trudeau, meanwhile, announced his separation from wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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