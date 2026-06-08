David Foster’s daughters say he raised them knowing there was no 'pot of gold at the end of the rainbow’

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David Foster's daughters, Erin and Sara, knew from a young age that there wasn't a "pot of gold at the end of the rainbow" waiting for them.

During an interview with Fox News Digital at the grand opening of Favorite Daughter Nashville, the Foster daughters shared the most valuable life lessons they learned from their famous father.

"I would say that we were not raised thinking that there was some big pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. We were raised knowing: figure out what you love, figure out what you're good at, and go do it to take care of yourself," Erin said.

Sara added, "Well, he taught me that writing isn't something that happens when you're inspired in the middle of the night during a thunderstorm or a breakup. It's something you do on a Tuesday at 9 a.m. because you're on a deadline. So you don't wait to be inspired."

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Erin and Sara are the daughters of renowned music producer David Foster and former model Rebecca Dyer. David is the father of six children: daughters Allison, Amy, Erin, Sara, Jordan and son, Rennie.

"I would say that we were not raised thinking that there was some big pot of gold at the end of the rainbow." — Erin Foster

The sister duo launched Favorite Daughter, a fashion brand, in 2020. The company recently opened a boutique in Nashville's 12 South neighborhood at Ashwood 12 South.

Speaking with Fox News Digital at the grand opening, David shared that it's been an amazing journey as a parent to watch his daughter's following their dreams.

"It's so great, you know, like most parents, what they want to say is, 'One day my kids will be off the payroll.' Well, my kids have been off the pay roll for so long now, and they're doing so amazing and they don't need me, and it's just, it's so much fun to watch as a parent, and I'm just so proud of them," David said.

Although Erin and Sara live in Los Angeles, they knew that Nashville would be the best location for their store.

"Oh my god, where do we begin? Well, my husband and I have a second family here, so I'm really trying to sniff them all out because he comes here all the time by himself," Sara said.

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"But Nashville is like a bustling—Nashville's a bustle town, and there's so many great brands coming here. I spend a lot of time here, and it's a really good market for us."

Erin added, "I would say that when you look at the markets that are sort of influencing culture, music, and creative arts, it's Nashville. Like, everyone wants to be in Nashville. We need to fight for this spot. This is a market that everybody wants to be in."

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Erin shared that now that they have a store in Nashville, relocating to Music City isn't off the table.

"Yeah, it can be a destination. Definitely now that we have a store here, we want to be able to spend time here. My husband's business is here, and so he's here all the time, so it'd be good for both of us," Erin said.

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