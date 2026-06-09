Emily Ratajkowski's shredded red birthday dress leaves little to the imagination at NYC celebration

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Emily Ratajkowski is leaving little to the imagination in a social media post celebrating her birthday.

In a series of photos posted on Instagram, the model shared pictures from her 35th birthday party, which featured her in a barely there red dress — which was coming apart at the seams.

The bodice of the skintight red dress featured multiple cutouts and fringe, which gave the illusion the dress had been shredded, with gold bars holding the pieces together. The cutouts continued down until below the model's navel.

In the photos, she is posing in front of a red birthday cake with floral embellishments, giving the camera a serious look as she takes a selfie. The star also spent time with her friends as they celebrated at Ha’s Snack Bar in New York.

SALMA HAYEK STUNS IN RED BIKINI FOR 59TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION ON INSTAGRAM

Fans immediately flooded the comments section to wish the star a happy birthday, with some famous faces sending their well wishes as well.

Penélope Cruz wrote, "Happy birthday!!! 🥰🥰," while Irina Shayk wrote, "Happy bday my 😍. We loved to celebrate u last night my queen❤️❤️❤️.

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Ratajkowski recently made news when she walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the first time in October 2025, after first working with the brand in 2023 when she appeared in their Icon Campaign.

"I grew up looking at images of Gisele, Candice, Naomi and Adriana, so it’s simply surreal to be included in a campaign next to them," she told Popsugar that year. "Those women were larger than life to me — they still are in many ways — and that’s what it means to be iconic. Their beauty and the images they’ve produced with incredible photographers and designers and teams were and are so artful. They represent so much."

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Her debut on the iconic runway came 20 years after she first signed with Ford Models at the age of 14, after which she mainly did catalog and print work.

She got her big break in 2013, when she appeared in the music video for Robin Thicke's hit song, "Blurred Lines," in which she appeared topless. Soon after, she began booking more jobs and was named Esquire's Woman of the Year in 2013.

Following her big break, Ratajkowski also worked in television and film, most notably as Ben Affleck's mistress in the 2014 film, "Gone Girl," but chose not to pursue acting further, telling the Los Angeles Times in 2023 she "felt like a piece of meat."

"But I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I’m an artist performing and this is my outlet.’ I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, ‘Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?’" Ratajkowski told the Los Angeles Times.

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She later added that she grew tired of making herself "digestible to powerful men in Hollywood," telling the outlet, "I didn't trust them."

"I was like, ‘I can handle receiving phone calls. I’m gonna make these decisions," she said. "None of you have my best interest at heart. And you all hate women.’"

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