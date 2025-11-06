Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s Hollywood comeback may backfire as ‘vanity’ move sparks palace scrutiny: experts

Duchess of Sussex spotted filming cameo role in Amazon MGM Studios movie after saying she was 'done' with acting

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Prince William's mistrust of Meghan Markle stalls peace with Prince Harry: author

Prince William’s mistrust of Meghan Markle stalls peace with Prince Harry: author

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of "My Mother and I," explains why the feud between the royal brothers remains unresolved five years on.

Meghan Markle is ready for her Hollywood close-up — but royal experts warn her big comeback could blow up in her face.

The Duchess of Sussex has returned to acting for the first time since she married Britain’s Prince Harry in 2018. The Sun reported that the "Suits" alum was spotted on the set of the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film, "Close Personal Friends," where she’s expected to play herself. The movie stars Brie Larson, Lily Collins and Jack Quaid.

Fox News Digital reached out to Archewell for comment. An insider told People magazine, "She has a small part."

MEGHAN MARKLE RETURNS TO ACTING DESPITE CLAIMING SHE WAS 'DONE' AFTER ROYAL EXIT: REPORT

A close-up of Meghan Markle in a beige and white blouse smiling from a stage.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was spotted on the Pasadena, California, set of the Amazon MGM Studios film "Close Personal Friends." An insider told People magazine on Nov. 5, 2025, that she was on the set that day. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that the cameo is a "vanity project" for the 44-year-old, whose reputation has taken a nosedive since she and Harry stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California.

"She has to make a pragmatic pivot given the rock-bottom position she’s in, polling-wise," Fordwich said. "Hollywood hasn’t embraced her, and it’s highly doubtful U.K. audiences or the royal family will care about this latest move. They’re probably more relieved that she’s not overtly bashing them."

Meghan Markle in a white long sleeve blouse and pencil skirt as Rachel Zane

Meghan Markle, seen here in "Suits," is returning to her acting roots. (Frank Ockenfels/USA/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield, host of the YouTube show "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," feels differently. She believes the palace would have taken notice and given their disapproval behind closed doors. Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

WATCH: PRINCE WILLIAM’S MISTRUST OF MEGHAN MARKLE STALLS PEACE WITH PRINCE HARRY: AUTHOR

Prince William's mistrust of Meghan Markle stalls peace with Prince Harry: author

"While Prince William was in Brazil celebrating the Earthshot Prize, reports surfaced that Meghan Markle had been spotted on the set of a new film," Schofield said. "Meghan drawing headlines away from Prince William’s high-profile event will not go unnoticed by the palace. The pattern of Harry and Meghan retreating from the spotlight for months, only to reemerge during William’s major moments, is something his team is acutely aware of."

Prince William in a dark blue suit speaking from a podium.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks during the COP30 UN climate conference on Nov. 6, 2025, in Brazil. The 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP30, is taking place from November 10-21 in Belém, the capital of Brazil's Pará state, and gateway to the lower Amazon region. (Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"The timing of the announcement has raised eyebrows beyond the palace," Schofield claimed. "This overlap has prompted speculation about whether the movie leak was coincidental or a calculated attempt to distract from negative headlines. The only way this cameo will work for Meghan is if the movie is successful, and she presents herself in a self-deprecating manner, showing she can laugh at her own image and reputation."

People magazine reported that the comedy follows a couple who befriend a famous couple during a trip to Santa Barbara. They noted it’s a "perfect potential link" to Meghan and Harry’s home in Montecito.

Prince Harry walking ahead of Meghan Markle in a dark room.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival held at Spring Studios on Oct. 9, 2025, in New York City. (Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

"This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves," a studio source told The Sun. "She has been swamped with offers, but this one felt right."

In 2017, ahead of her wedding, Meghan left "Suits," where she starred as Rachel Zane.

Prince Harry holds Meghan Markle's hand as they walk down the stairs at George's Chapel where they just got married at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in 2018. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)

"I don’t see it as giving anything up; I just see it as a change," she told the BBC at the time. 

a close-up of Prince Harry in a blue suit and tie with meghan markle wearing a white coat

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens, Kensington Palace on Nov. 27, 2017, in London. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on my show for seven years. So we’re very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series. For me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, ‘You know what? I’ve ticked this box, and I feel really proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to, as you said, work as a team with [Harry].’"

Prince William speaks to Kylie Minogue and holds her hand.

Prince William greets Australian singer Kylie Minogue upon her arrival at the Earthshot Prize 2025 awards ceremony at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 5, 2025.  (Daniel Ramalho/AFP via Getty Images)

"I think what’s been really exciting as we talk about the transition out of my career and into my role is the causes that are really important to me that I can focus even more energy on," she shared. "Very early out of the gate, I think you realize you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen to, and with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously."

In 2022, when asked by Variety if she’d considered acting again, the mother of two told the outlet, "I’m done."

Meghan Markle smiling in a beige off-shoulder dress

Meghan Markle attends the 2023 Variety Power of Women event at Mother Wolf on Nov. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic)

"I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not," she said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing unbearable intrusions from the British press and a lack of support from the palace. After moving to California that year, they aired their grievances in interviews, documentaries and Harry’s memoir, "Spare."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a series of black and white photos promotion for their show 'Harry & Meghan'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle starred in a Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," that premiered in December 2022 on Netflix. (Netflix)

In 2025, Meghan took on a new role — that of entrepreneur. She launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, her Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," and most recently made her debut at Paris Fashion Week.

Meghan Markle smiling while gardening in an episode of Netflix's "With Love, Meghan."

New episodes of "With Love, Meghan" were filmed earlier this year. (Netflix)

"There is an undeniable oversaturation of Meghan in 2025 — too much visibility with too little substance," Schofield said. "It feels as though she has turned many people off, and she now faces a choice. She either needs to determine what she truly stands for and, to use her own words, ‘anchor herself’ in that purpose, or she needs to become far more selective about who she speaks to, why she’s speaking to them, and what she hopes to convey."

Meghan Markle posing in a blue dress on grey stairs.

Meghan Markle is seen here on July 17, 2013, in New York City. She is the daughter of former Hollywood lighting director Thomas Markle. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

"While most people would categorize Harry and Meghan as celebrities today, overexposure remains a real threat," she warned. "It erodes one of the most valuable assets in public life — mystery. Part of what has long defined the royal family’s appeal is the sense of distance and intrigue that surrounds them. … Familiarity breeds fatigue. What once felt exclusive or aspirational starts to feel ordinary, repetitive and, in Meghan’s case, performative."

Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR, sees things differently. He feels this is Meghan’s chance to finally win naysayers over with what she knows best.

A close-up of Meghan Markle smiling with diamonds

Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in February 2025. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

"In an ideal world, she would play a take on Meghan Markle, almost like an over-the-top caricature of herself — one that amplifies all the criticism and stereotypes surrounding the duchess," Eldridge explained. "That would show both humility and self-awareness, while giving a humorous wink to fans and critics alike."

Oprah interviews Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal experts haven't forgotten Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. (Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

"With Meghan’s show winding down and the only other viable publicity coming from tabloid speculation, which normally skews negative, it makes sense to take on a low-risk acting role like this," he said. 

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane

Meghan Markle starred as Rachel Zane in the USA legal drama "Suits." (Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"It’s a smart move. The role doesn’t seem like a heavy lift in terms of providing a convincing, dramatic performance. It also changes the focus of her attendant media coverage. The role provides organic publicity and extends coveted eyeballs and interest for her lifestyle brand."

Meghan Markle posing in a low-cut red dress on the red carpet.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the 2024 CHLA Gala on Oct. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.  (Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)

An insider told People magazine that Meghan "seemed very relaxed and happy" being on a set again.

"She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth," they said.

Meghan Markle wears a blue dress next to Prince Harry in khaki coat

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"It’s Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set," another source told The Sun. "Everyone involved is super excited and has been sworn to secrecy about her involvement."

Still, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams questioned Meghan’s motives after she made it clear that acting was behind her.

A close-up of Meghan Markle in white walking in front of photographers.

Meghan Markle is seen here attending the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4, 2025, in Paris.  (Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga)

"Being a senior working royal was a performance of a sort, and she didn’t last long in it," he said. "She was reportedly fine in ‘Suits,’ but I thought she’d left that behind. As for the movie, it’ll get lots of publicity. I wonder how good she’ll be at playing herself."

MEGHAN MARKLE’S NETFLIX COMEBACK SNUBBED BY ROYALS, PALACE HAS ‘FAR BIGGER PRIORITIES’: EXPERTS

Meghan Markle in a red dress holding a grey suitcase.

Meghan Markle appeared in the game show "Deal or No Deal." (Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Meghan got her Hollywood start with small parts, People magazine reported. She was a suitcase model on "Deal or No Deal" before she was a series regular on "Suits," a legal drama.

Eldridge said that, regardless, the world will be tuning in, watching Meghan’s latest move.

A close-up of Meghan Markle wearing a low-cut blue dress with lighter brown hair on the red carpet.

Meghan Markle arrives at the 2012 Golden Globes afterparty held at Bar 210 at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 15, 2012, in Beverly Hills during her acting years. (Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"Success is a subjective term," he said. "Some athletes are grateful just to make it to the pros; Jordan and Brady were only happy when they were winning championships. True happiness starts at home and is fortified by internal self-worth. On your best day or your worst day, there will always be critics."

Meghan Markle observing in a sleeveless blue dress showing off her wedding ring.

Meghan Markle is raising her two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in California. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard agreed.

"Meghan does what Meghan wants, and in time, Meghan will get what Meghan wants," she said. "If the quality of the film and her acting is top-notch, there’s no reason why she shouldn’t do well, and the film shouldn’t be a success."

Meghan Markle smirking showing off her backless black dress.

Meghan Markle is seen during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 5, 2025, in Paris. (Andrea Cremascoli/Getty Images)

"I wish her well, although it would be refreshing if Meghan and Harry would refrain from continuously using the same PR tactic of releasing their news during impactful royal moments. It's a shame that Meghan (and Harry) may have tried to overshadow Prince William's fabulous work at the long-awaited Earthshot."

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

