Meghan Markle’s Hollywood comeback may backfire as ‘vanity’ move sparks palace scrutiny: experts

Meghan Markle is ready for her Hollywood close-up — but royal experts warn her big comeback could blow up in her face.

The Duchess of Sussex has returned to acting for the first time since she married Britain’s Prince Harry in 2018. The Sun reported that the "Suits" alum was spotted on the set of the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film, "Close Personal Friends," where she’s expected to play herself. The movie stars Brie Larson, Lily Collins and Jack Quaid.

Fox News Digital reached out to Archewell for comment. An insider told People magazine, "She has a small part."

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that the cameo is a "vanity project" for the 44-year-old, whose reputation has taken a nosedive since she and Harry stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California.

"She has to make a pragmatic pivot given the rock-bottom position she’s in, polling-wise," Fordwich said. "Hollywood hasn’t embraced her, and it’s highly doubtful U.K. audiences or the royal family will care about this latest move. They’re probably more relieved that she’s not overtly bashing them."

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield, host of the YouTube show "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," feels differently. She believes the palace would have taken notice and given their disapproval behind closed doors. Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

"While Prince William was in Brazil celebrating the Earthshot Prize, reports surfaced that Meghan Markle had been spotted on the set of a new film," Schofield said. "Meghan drawing headlines away from Prince William’s high-profile event will not go unnoticed by the palace. The pattern of Harry and Meghan retreating from the spotlight for months, only to reemerge during William’s major moments, is something his team is acutely aware of."

"The timing of the announcement has raised eyebrows beyond the palace," Schofield claimed. "This overlap has prompted speculation about whether the movie leak was coincidental or a calculated attempt to distract from negative headlines. The only way this cameo will work for Meghan is if the movie is successful, and she presents herself in a self-deprecating manner, showing she can laugh at her own image and reputation."

People magazine reported that the comedy follows a couple who befriend a famous couple during a trip to Santa Barbara. They noted it’s a "perfect potential link" to Meghan and Harry’s home in Montecito.

"This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves," a studio source told The Sun. "She has been swamped with offers, but this one felt right."

In 2017, ahead of her wedding, Meghan left "Suits," where she starred as Rachel Zane.

"I don’t see it as giving anything up; I just see it as a change," she told the BBC at the time.

"It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on my show for seven years. So we’re very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series. For me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, ‘You know what? I’ve ticked this box, and I feel really proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to, as you said, work as a team with [Harry].’"

"I think what’s been really exciting as we talk about the transition out of my career and into my role is the causes that are really important to me that I can focus even more energy on," she shared. "Very early out of the gate, I think you realize you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen to, and with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously."

In 2022, when asked by Variety if she’d considered acting again, the mother of two told the outlet, "I’m done."

"I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not," she said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing unbearable intrusions from the British press and a lack of support from the palace. After moving to California that year, they aired their grievances in interviews, documentaries and Harry’s memoir, "Spare."

In 2025, Meghan took on a new role — that of entrepreneur. She launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, her Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," and most recently made her debut at Paris Fashion Week.

"There is an undeniable oversaturation of Meghan in 2025 — too much visibility with too little substance," Schofield said. "It feels as though she has turned many people off, and she now faces a choice. She either needs to determine what she truly stands for and, to use her own words, ‘anchor herself’ in that purpose, or she needs to become far more selective about who she speaks to, why she’s speaking to them, and what she hopes to convey."

"While most people would categorize Harry and Meghan as celebrities today, overexposure remains a real threat," she warned. "It erodes one of the most valuable assets in public life — mystery. Part of what has long defined the royal family’s appeal is the sense of distance and intrigue that surrounds them. … Familiarity breeds fatigue. What once felt exclusive or aspirational starts to feel ordinary, repetitive and, in Meghan’s case, performative."

Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR, sees things differently. He feels this is Meghan’s chance to finally win naysayers over with what she knows best.

"In an ideal world, she would play a take on Meghan Markle, almost like an over-the-top caricature of herself — one that amplifies all the criticism and stereotypes surrounding the duchess," Eldridge explained. "That would show both humility and self-awareness, while giving a humorous wink to fans and critics alike."

"With Meghan’s show winding down and the only other viable publicity coming from tabloid speculation, which normally skews negative, it makes sense to take on a low-risk acting role like this," he said.

"It’s a smart move. The role doesn’t seem like a heavy lift in terms of providing a convincing, dramatic performance. It also changes the focus of her attendant media coverage. The role provides organic publicity and extends coveted eyeballs and interest for her lifestyle brand."

An insider told People magazine that Meghan "seemed very relaxed and happy" being on a set again.

"She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth," they said.

"It’s Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set," another source told The Sun. "Everyone involved is super excited and has been sworn to secrecy about her involvement."

Still, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams questioned Meghan’s motives after she made it clear that acting was behind her.

"Being a senior working royal was a performance of a sort, and she didn’t last long in it," he said. "She was reportedly fine in ‘Suits,’ but I thought she’d left that behind. As for the movie, it’ll get lots of publicity. I wonder how good she’ll be at playing herself."

Meghan got her Hollywood start with small parts, People magazine reported. She was a suitcase model on "Deal or No Deal" before she was a series regular on "Suits," a legal drama.

Eldridge said that, regardless, the world will be tuning in, watching Meghan’s latest move.

"Success is a subjective term," he said. "Some athletes are grateful just to make it to the pros; Jordan and Brady were only happy when they were winning championships. True happiness starts at home and is fortified by internal self-worth. On your best day or your worst day, there will always be critics."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard agreed.

"Meghan does what Meghan wants, and in time, Meghan will get what Meghan wants," she said. "If the quality of the film and her acting is top-notch, there’s no reason why she shouldn’t do well, and the film shouldn’t be a success."

"I wish her well, although it would be refreshing if Meghan and Harry would refrain from continuously using the same PR tactic of releasing their news during impactful royal moments. It's a shame that Meghan (and Harry) may have tried to overshadow Prince William's fabulous work at the long-awaited Earthshot."

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.