Sydney Sweeney defends 'Euphoria' nudity and reveals a pole dancing scene was cut from season three

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Sydney Sweeney is a professional.

The 28-year-old actress told Vanity Fair that she didn't have a problem doing her more explicit scenes in "Euphoria" this season because she's playing a character.

"He sent me all the scripts and it already had all of Cassie’s scenes in it, the OnlyFan scenes, and he called me afterwards, and he was talking about it, and we talking through it all," she said of creator Sam Levinson.

"He asked me how I felt about it, and I told him, 'Look, I’m playing a character.' Do I agree with all of Cassie’s decisions? Would I personally make these choices? No, of course not."

SYDNEY SWEENEY’S ‘EUPHORIA’ RETURN SPARKS BACKLASH AS FANS SLAM ‘HUMILIATING’ STORYLINE

But, she stressed she's playing a part on a TV show.

"I’m an actor and that’s my job and this is Cassie’s life and to be able to do her justice and play her how she’s to be played is to bring Sam’s vision to life and to play Cassie in the most vulnerable and insane way possible," she said.

Late last month, Sweeney defended her scenes on Instagram, writing, "it’s called… acting." She also shared behind-the-scenes photos that included some of her most provocative looks from the third and final season of the HBO show.

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Some people have criticized the show for oversexualizing their characters, especially given that they were high schoolers in the first two seasons.

Earlier this month, Levinson told The New York Times that he had originally considered not having any nudity on the show, but she told him: "Are you kidding? I’m playing an OnlyFans model."

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Sweeney also told Vanity Fair that her character poles dances in a season three scene that got cut.

"There were some really fun scenes between us when Cassie goes to the strip club with Maddie and they’re doing the photoshoots," she said. "Cassie starts to see the girls on stage and she gets really excited. She’s like, 'Wow, these girls are beautiful. I could do this.' She gets wasted and she goes up on the stage, she gets all dressed up and Cassie pole dances. I did lessons for pole dancing, and it was so much fun. Imagine crazy Cassie on a pole, which was hilarious. But man, these girls are strong."

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She said that Levinson called her after she shot the scenes to explain that they didn't make sense for the episode.

"I was like, 'Totally get it.' I definitely was disappointed," she said. "But he was like, 'Maybe we should release it as like behind-the-scenes footage or deleted scenes.' I was like, please do, because I put a lot of hard work into that."