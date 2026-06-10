Black Crowes fans vow to boycott Chris Robinson after he claims anti-USA rant was 'blown out of context'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Robinson continued to face a backlash from fans this week after he defended his anti-U.S.A. rant.

"I think the whole thing was, of course, blown out of context so people can get clicks and people can stir up the animosity and philosophies or how you feel about life," the Black Crowes frontman told Ultimate Classic Rock last week.

He added, "But be most assured, you know, whatever. It doesn't matter. In a week, something else will come up that [will stir up] the hornets' nest.

At a Florida concert on May 31, video appeared to show fans boo Robinson after he told attendees chanting "U.S.A.!" at the concert: "Thanks for the geography lesson … Don't know what the f--- you’re so proud about right now, by the way."

MARTINA MCBRIDE CALLED A 'COWARD' AFTER DROPPING OUT OF AMERICA 250 CELEBRATION

He continued, "Boo all you want to mother---ers! Boo away! Some of us have real faith. And for those of your f---ing booing us, some of us are not afraid. And we are most assuredly are not f---ing ignorant, so thank you!"

One person wrote on X on Thursday, "Speaking as a fan of The Black Crowes, I'm fine with him speaking his mind, whether I agree with him or not, it's that he decided to do it during his show."

Another said: "I hope people only show up to start chanting ‘USA’ the whole show, trying to drown out their crappy music."

CARRIE UNDERWOOD 'AMERICAN IDOL' BOOS SPARK FIRESTORM, FANS CLASH OVER MAGA AND 'RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY' CLAIMS

A third added, "Thanks for letting us know where you stand, we won't be booing at your show because we won't be at your show."

"I will never listen to the black crows again nor will I ever see them at a concert ever again and I was a fan!" someone else promised, and another said: "Patriotism is NOT partisan."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The chant had been a response to the band showing their crow mascot at the concert dressed as Uncle Sam.

"Black crowes shouldn’t dress their little mascot up in an American Flag if you can’t handle Americans responding to it with pride," an X user said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The singer also received backlash on his Instagram account, with one fan letting him know: "Removed your songs from my Spotify."

"Can we just go to a show, enjoy the performance and escape politics for two and a half hours?" another asked.

Some fans simply commented "USA" on an unrelated Instagram post from the singer.

Still, a few fans supported the singer.

"Of course in red Florida any semblance of independent thought or resistance would be met by more boos than cheers," one X user said, and another wrote: "Don’t f---ing start a chant during a concert. Grow up. I love @blackcrowes."

A third person said,"I support the Black Crowes!"

Robinson also clarified in the interview that he never meant to disparage U.S. troops.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"No matter what I ever would say or do or feel about things, there's no way I would disrespect our veterans," he told the outlet. "I'm a person that I wish we had moved along as a species not to have violence be the way that we resolve conflicts.

"But for the people who've put their lives on the line and made that sacrifice and dedication, I wouldn't do that," Robinson explained. "I can see that for exactly what it is. Other than that, you know, I have to speak my mind. But I don't have an agenda or anything, you know what I mean? I'm just trying to make a soulful connection with people and we'll continue to endeavor to persevere, as they say in [the Clint Eastwood film], ‘The Outlaw Josey Wales.’"