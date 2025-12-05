Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Hollywood star power rapidly fading 5 years after royal break: experts

Meghan reportedly brushes off criticism as 'just noise' while Harry takes attacks more personally

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Comedian Tom Shillue and National Review columnist Caroline Downey react to Prince Harry's appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and a joke that was met with boos from the audience.

Royal experts say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s star power in Hollywood is rapidly fading five years after their dramatic break from the monarchy.

A source recently told People magazine that the couple is still learning to navigate public scrutiny. While Meghan reportedly brushes off the criticism as "just noise," Harry is said to take the attacks more personally and remains intensely protective of his wife.

"Their star power is fading," Kinsey Schofield, host of YouTube’s "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," told Fox News Digital.

MEGHAN MARKLE MAKES BOLD REVELATION ABOUT PRINCE HARRY MARRIAGE 5 YEARS AFTER ROYAL EXIT

Prince Harry walking in front of Meghan Markle as they wear matching dark suits.

A source recently told People magazine Meghan Markle brushes off criticism as "just noise," while Prince Harry takes things more personally and remains intensely protective of his wife. (Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

"That will frustrate them because they’ve experienced the dopamine hit of adoration. Their confidence in leaving the royal family was rooted in their perceived popularity. They’ll keep putting themselves out there because they need to make money, but Meghan’s commercial ambitions conflict with Harry’s desire to rebuild royal bridges."

"As long as she uses her title for business, the royal family will keep their distance," Schofield warned. "And as long as the family keeps that distance, Harry’s popularity will continue to suffer."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in a golf cart

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were scrutinized due to several missteps. (Kadir Ilboga/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Schofield said she believes Meghan is "being disingenuous" in claiming that criticism doesn’t faze her.

WATCH: PRINCE HARRY'S TRUMP JOKE FALLS FLAT WITH LATE NIGHT AUDIENCE

"She often subtly addresses specific criticisms in interviews," Schofield said. "She absolutely sees it. Meghan is the one more eager to respond to every rumor or negative story. She made that clear during the Oprah interview."

"Harry is the opposite," Schofield continued. "He was raised with the mantra, ‘never complain, never explain.’ The real difference is that Meghan doesn’t actively seek out negative feedback, while Harry can’t help himself. He reads it, looks for it and it hurts him. One reason they campaign against social media is because of what they read about themselves there."

A close-up of Prince Harry in a grey suit

Prince Harry told the BBC in May he's ready to reconcile with his family. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The once-praised power couple has weathered several controversies this year. 

A representative for the couple reportedly requested that photos of them taken at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party be removed from social media. A source told Page Six that Harry and Meghan didn’t want to upset the monarchy by publicly flaunting their Hollywood friendships while attending several events in Los Angeles that day.

Prince Harry in a dark suit and tie posing next to Serena Williams and Meghan Markle as they wear glamorous dark gowns.

From left: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Serena Williams and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 08, 2025, in West Hollywood, California. That same day, the Sussexes were spotted at Kris Jenner's birthday party. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Representatives for both the Kardashians and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time.

A close-up of Meghan Markle smiling with diamonds

Kinsey Schofield predicts Meghan Markle will continue to surround herself with key power players in the new year. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

People magazine reported that days later, Meghan called a claim that she took a $1,700 designer dress from a 2022 photo shoot "categorically false" and "highly defamatory." The outlet noted that her Harper’s Bazaar cover story also drew criticism after the writer said she was introduced as "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex," despite the two being alone in the house.

Meghan Markle looking up with a smirk.

Meghan Markle is on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar's December 2025/January 2026 Art Issue. (Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Still, a source told People magazine that the couple doesn’t allow criticism to create a wedge in their marriage.

"It never creates friction between them," said the insider. "They’re fully aligned and always operate as a team. It never puts them at odds."

Prince Harry shrugging in a suit and tie on stage.

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in Meghan Markle’s holiday special. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The backlash hasn’t ended. Meghan’s holiday special on Netflix, which premiered Dec. 3, was met with poor reviews, with critics calling it "cringe" and "tone-deaf."

Meghan Markle smiling and tending to a Christmas tree.

The Duchess of Sussex's Netflix special, "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration," premiered on Dec. 3, 2025. (Netflix)

That same day, Harry made a surprise appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," where he took a jab at President Donald Trump, months after his father, King Charles III, hosted him for a state visit to the U.K. It was the first time a U.S. president had ever been granted a second full state visit by a British monarch.

Earlier this year, Harry and several other trustees resigned from Sentebale, the African charity he co-founded, following a public fallout with the charity’s chair, Sophie Chandauka.

Stephen Colbert and Prince Harry acting out a wintry skit on set.

Prince Harry made a guest appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Dec. 3, 2025. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS News via Getty Images)

A cover story published by Vanity Fair renewed attention to long-standing complaints about Meghan’s alleged behavior. Others quoted in the story also spoke of the Duchess of Sussex more positively, with one producer describing her as a "lovely, genuine person."

Dr Sophie Chandauka standing in between Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry at a polo match.

Dr. Sophie Chandauka, Nacho Figueras (left), Sentebale ambassador and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, co-founding patron of Sentebale, pose for a photo during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Aug.12, 2023, in Singapore.  (Matt Jelonek/Getty Images for Sentebale)

"They seem to ignore real scandals," said Schofield. "They follow ‘never complain, never explain’ only when it suits them."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing unbearable intrusions from the British press and a lack of palace support. After moving to California, they aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s memoir, "Spare," which chronicled his struggles with royal life, was published in 2023.

Prince Harry's book 'Spare' on display at a store

"Spare" was published on Jan. 10, 2023. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket)

In June, a source told People magazine that Meghan has been focused on looking ahead, while Harry remains "emotionally tethered to his royal past." 

Meghan Markle laughs near the stove at home.

Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand As Ever in February, followed by her Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," in March. (Netflix)

An insider told the outlet that King Charles "isn’t surrounded by voices encouraging reconciliation," while Prince William shows "no interest in extending an olive branch." Queen Camilla, who was sharply criticized in Harry’s tell-all, "stays out of it."

These days, Meghan has focused on leading her business ventures. She launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in February, followed by her streaming series, "With Love, Meghan," in March. An insider told People that Meghan "wishes her husband could feel less burdened by the past and more present in the life they’ve built together."

Meghan Markle smiles

Meghan Markle had a lifestyle blog called The Tig before she became a member of the British royal family. (Mat Hayward/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

While Meghan expands her brand in California, royal experts say the spotlight on the Sussexes is dimming.

Meghan Markle wears a blue dress next to Prince Harry in khaki coat

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Either they really are oblivious to their fading star power or are just doing their utmost to manage their waning popularity, decline of interest in them, and are trying to portray festive coziness, reportedly filmed a year ago," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

"Their reactions are very different," Fordwich said. "Meghan is usually dismissive of criticism, while Harry takes it deeply to heart. Meghan grew up Hollywood-hardened, while Harry is more easily wounded. It’s mutually beneficial for them to keep up appearances — to look united and content — because they both need their commercial ventures to succeed."

Prince Harry smiling and dress casually walking in London ahead of royal reunion.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs after visiting the Centre For Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London on Sept. 10, 2025, in London. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Harry met with his father in September, sparking hope among royal watchers for a reconciliation between father and son. Sources previously told People magazine that the king, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, hadn’t been responding to Harry’s calls or letters.

King Charles inside a car on a rainy day.

King Charles III is seen arriving at Clarence House on Sept. 10, 2025, in London, England. The monarch had a private tea with his son, Prince Harry. (Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

"What’s next for them in 2026? I think Meghan will keep aligning herself with the Kardashians and other power players," Schofield said. "I expect her to launch something in the beauty arena. Harry and Meghan will continue relying heavily on each other because they’ve alienated so many people."

Schofield also believes Meghan is the "primary decision-maker."

Meghan Markle in a white halter top-like tank top mid-smile looking off in the distance

Meghan Markle recently joined the cast of the upcoming "Close Personal Friends" playing herself in a small role. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"She is fiercely independent," Schofield noted. "… [And] she has become the center of Harry’s world. ‘What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.’"

MEGHAN MARKLE ACCUSED OF CLINGING TO ROYAL TITLE AFTER RECENT INTERVIEW: EXPERTS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Germany

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are raising their children in California. (Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito with their two young children.

