Elizabeth Hurley wows in daring yellow string bikini as she celebrates her 61st birthday

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Elizabeth Hurley is celebrating her birthday in style.

The "Austin Powers" actress took to Instagram to celebrate her 61st birthday, posting a photo of herself soaking up the sun during a beach day.

In the photo, the actress stuns in a yellow bikini as she held up a large tie-dye flag and smiled big for the camera, with a picturesque view of the ocean behind her.

"Happy Birthday to me! I used to fear that as every year passed, my life might get less exciting and I’d get more and more world weary… but I’m pleased to tell you that if you hang on in and keep your chin up, nothing could be further from the truth. I am LOVING my life today 🩷" she wrote in the caption.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA WOWS IN STRIKING BIKINI WHILE CELEBRATING HER 61ST BIRTHDAY

She went on to say that she feels "truly blessed and grateful to be surrounded by the most extraordinary friends and family," who she loves and who help make her "life a whole lot better."

"I’d also like to say a HUGE thank you to the best fans & followers in the world for your loyalty and kindness 🩷 This year has been a helluva ride already and I can’t wait to see what’s next 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻" she added.

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Her fans quickly flooded the comments section with well-wishes for the star on her birthday, while others commented on her youthful appearance.

"Best wishes on your birthday. What a wonderful example of healthy living," one fan wrote. Another added, "Age is just a number."

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"😮how 🔥🙌❤️ I never looked this good in my entire life 🤭," a third fan added.

Hurley previously gave her fans tips for taking the perfect bikini photo in an Instagram post shared in May, in which she posed poolside in a black and white striped bikini.

In the photo caption, Hurley admitted that "being photographed in a bikini can be scary," but said the most important thing to keep in mind is to "LIE DOWN!!"

"Even in hideous overhead light, or with nasty hi-def camera phones (these were taken on a phone in direct sunlight) if you s-t-r-e-t-c-h out enough and wear sunglasses you’ll look fine 🩷Thank me later 😉," she shared.

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She recently stunned on the red carpet at the London's Air Ambulance Charity Black And White Gala in a figure-hugging white off-the-shoulder gown which had floral embellishments, sequins and a train flowing behind her.

She walked the carpet alongside her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, who wore a simple black suit, which he styled with sunglasses.

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