Meghan Markle’s Netflix comeback snubbed by royals, palace has ‘far bigger priorities’: experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Markle is back with Season 2 of her Netflix series – and the royal family won’t be watching.

The claim was made by royal expert Kinsey Schofield of YouTube’s "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered" on the eve of "With Love, Meghan" premiering Aug. 26.

"According to my sources, Season 2 is not even on the palace’s radar," Schofield claimed to Fox News Digital. "It poses no impact on the core four: King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales… When it comes to something as trivial as Meghan Markle making bath salts, the royals have far bigger priorities."

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE COMPARED TO OBAMAS AS NEW NETFLIX DEAL SIGNALS THEY’VE TAKEN A 'BAD HIT'

Schofield pointed out that friends of William and his wife, Kate Middleton, recently spoke to Bella magazine, claiming that the Duchess of Sussex’s latest ventures are "all very budget and rushed."

"That sentiment aligns completely with what my sources tell me," said Schofield. "There’s a sense of desperation… that the royal family simply cannot relate to… They won’t lose any sleep over the prospect of ‘With Love, Meghan.’ It won’t be on their calendars, and they certainly won’t be making her pasta or bath salts."

WATCH: MEGHAN MARKLE ‘MOVED ON’ FROM ROYAL FAMILY DRAMA, AUTHOR CLAIMS

On Aug. 11, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix partnership was extended with a multi-year, first-look deal for film and television projects through Archewell Productions.

Despite the success of the lifestyle series, which premiered in March, The Hollywood Reporter claimed the Netflix change mirrored the "downgrade" the Obamas experienced with the streamer and their Higher Ground banner.

"We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand," Meghan, 44, previously said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that the royals are said to be "relieved" that Meghan didn’t make any revelations about the royal family in Season 1. Therefore, there’s no reason for them to tune in.

"Senior royals have zero interest in watching Meghan Markle’s show," Fordwich claimed. "It’s deemed irrelevant while it avoids nakedly commercializing their royal connections."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard claimed to Fox News Digital that she isn’t surprised the royal family has reportedly been dismissive of the series.

"The second season of Meghan’s passion project is a pretty inoffensive, run-of-the-mill series," said Chard.

"I doubt this is on the royal family’s radar of priorities, and it’s most definitely not a worry to ‘The Firm.’… The average person feels that ‘With Love, Meghan’ lacks a wow factor. I hear Netflix hopes to strike gold with an obvious big bucks series. A second Harry and Meghan docuseries or a documentary about Princess Diana ahead of the 30th anniversary of her death is on their wish list."

Meghan, an American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince, 40, in 2018. They stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing the unbearable intrusions of the British princess and a lack of support from the palace. They went on to air their grievances in interviews, documentaries, as well as Harry’s 2023 memoir "Spare."

In the couple’s attempt to be financially independent in California, they signed a five-year $100 million deal with the streaming giant. Their five-part docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," detailed their struggles with royal life and offered an intimate look into their lives in California.

A special holiday episode of "With Love, Meghan" will air in December.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

But Meghan isn’t the only royal that’s been cooking up something for the streaming giant.

"King Charles is collaborating with actor Idris Elba on a yet-to-be-titled documentary about The King’s Trust, the charity he founded in 1976, for Netflix," Schofield pointed out.

"That makes it harder to fault Harry and Meghan for their own Netflix contracts. Of course, if the Sussexes continue producing negative content about the royal family, estrangement will persist. But if they avoid targeting the royals in future projects, it’s worth noting that the king is now working with the very same platform."

While Meghan has been keeping busy bonding with celebrity chefs for the series, there have been loud whispers of a royal reconciliation.

In May, Harry told the BBC he wanted to reconcile with his family, but his father wouldn’t speak to him. His father, King Charles III, was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024.

"I would love reconciliation with my family," said the prince. "There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don’t know how much longer my father has."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mail on Sunday reported that Harry’s aides had a private meeting on July 9 with the king’s communications secretary in London. Representatives for Buckingham Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time.

However, Schofield said that when it comes to the Sussexes holding back on more tell-alls, the damage is already done.

"I hate to sound pessimistic, but the damage is significant," said Schofield. "Harry and Meghan made already-challenging years even harder for the royal family. While Prince Philip lay in a hospital bed, they sat down with Oprah Winfrey and accused an unnamed royal of racism. Meghan also falsely suggested that her son was denied a title because of his skin color. The looming release of ‘Spare’ and the Netflix series weighed heavily on the late queen in her final days… Too much hurt has been caused."

"If I were Prince Harry, I would apologize but accept that his old life is gone and cannot be reclaimed," Schofield added.

Chard agreed, noting that even with the Sussexes launching projects that don’t monetize their royal connections, "The Firm" remains cautious.

"The royal family’s mistrust of Prince Harry and especially Meghan Markle runs very deep," Chard claimed. "They continue to be estranged from the royal family. Prince William, above everyone, knows his brother just too well and more than any other royal mistrusts Harry and Meghan… It’s a real rock and a hard place situation. The royal family refuses to feed the Sussexes with new royal material."

MEGHAN MARKLE ADMITS SHE SOMETIMES MISSES ACTING AFTER QUITTING FOR ROYAL LIFE

"If the rumors around a possible documentary about Diana, which might involve the Sussexes, are true, that would certainly cause concern," added royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams. "It would commemorate 30 years since she died, yes, but will it also show how Harry and Meghan have to monetize their royal connections to survive in Hollywood? That’s if it’s true, of course."

"If the Sussexes truly want peace, they should cease monetizing anything destructive about the royal family on the small and large screen, and in print," he advised.

And the royal family does have one hope for the Sussexes from afar, said Schofield.

"The hope is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do find financial success away from airing their grievances," she said. "The irritation lies in Meghan’s insistence on using her title commercially. Queen Elizabeth was firm that titles should not be tied to businesses, so this does little to soften the prospect of reconciliation."

"[The couple] made it clear to the public that they’ve held back," said Schofield. "Prince Harry admitted he cut significant passages from his memoir to protect his father and brother… And sadly, Penguin Random House, Netflix and Spotify have made it clear – secrets sell."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and The Associated Press contributed to this report.