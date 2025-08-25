Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s Netflix comeback snubbed by royals, palace has ‘far bigger priorities’: experts

Season 2 of the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle series 'With Love, Meghan' premieres Aug. 26

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Meghan Markle ‘moved on’ from royal family drama, author claims Video

Meghan Markle ‘moved on’ from royal family drama, author claims

Princess Diana's biographer Andrew Morton, author of "The Queen: Her Story," weighs in on the future for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle is back with Season 2 of her Netflix series – and the royal family won’t be watching.

The claim was made by royal expert Kinsey Schofield of YouTube’s "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered" on the eve of "With Love, Meghan" premiering Aug. 26.

"According to my sources, Season 2 is not even on the palace’s radar," Schofield claimed to Fox News Digital. "It poses no impact on the core four: King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales… When it comes to something as trivial as Meghan Markle making bath salts, the royals have far bigger priorities."

Meghan Markle smiling while gardening in an episode of Netflix's "With Love, Meghan."

New episodes of "With Love, Meghan" were filmed earlier this year. (Netflix © 2025)

Schofield pointed out that friends of William and his wife, Kate Middleton, recently spoke to Bella magazine, claiming that the Duchess of Sussex’s latest ventures are "all very budget and rushed."

"That sentiment aligns completely with what my sources tell me," said Schofield. "There’s a sense of desperation… that the royal family simply cannot relate to… They won’t lose any sleep over the prospect of ‘With Love, Meghan.’ It won’t be on their calendars, and they certainly won’t be making her pasta or bath salts."

Meghan Markle ‘moved on’ from royal family drama, author claims Video

On Aug. 11, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix partnership was extended with a multi-year, first-look deal for film and television projects through Archewell Productions. 

Princess of Wales

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales depart by car from Crathie Kirk after attending the church service on August 24, 2025, in Crathie, Aberdeenshire. Several royal experts told Fox News Digital the senior royals won't be watching the new season of "With Love, Meghan." (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Despite the success of the lifestyle series, which premiered in March, The Hollywood Reporter claimed the Netflix change mirrored the "downgrade" the Obamas experienced with the streamer and their Higher Ground banner. 

"We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand," Meghan, 44, previously said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Meghan Markle smiling outdoors with a group of people laughing filming an episode of With Love, Meghan.

Jamie Kern Lima (center), who previously spoke to Meghan Markle on her podcast, is featured in Season 2. (Netflix © 2025)

"My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."

Meghan Markle smiling in a kitchen holding a mug during an episode of Netflix's "With Love, Meghan."

"With Love, Meghan" features products from the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand, As Ever. (Jake Rosenberg/Netflix © 2025)

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that the royals are said to be "relieved" that Meghan didn’t make any revelations about the royal family in Season 1. Therefore, there’s no reason for them to tune in.

"Senior royals have zero interest in watching Meghan Markle’s show," Fordwich claimed. "It’s deemed irrelevant while it avoids nakedly commercializing their royal connections."

Meghan Markle overseeing two people make a flower arrangement in Season 2 of With Love, Meghan on Netflix.

Meghan Markle is seen here with Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia in Season 2. (Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard claimed to Fox News Digital that she isn’t surprised the royal family has reportedly been dismissive of the series.

Meghan Markle smiling next to Prince Harry in a suit looking pensive.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020. That year, they moved to the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"The second season of Meghan’s passion project is a pretty inoffensive, run-of-the-mill series," said Chard. 

"I doubt this is on the royal family’s radar of priorities, and it’s most definitely not a worry to ‘The Firm.’… The average person feels that ‘With Love, Meghan’ lacks a wow factor. I hear Netflix hopes to strike gold with an obvious big bucks series. A second Harry and Meghan docuseries or a documentary about Princess Diana ahead of the 30th anniversary of her death is on their wish list."

Princess Diana wearing a powder blue strappy dress with diamonds and pearls.

Royal experts have wondered if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will work on a documentary about Harry's mother, the late Princess of Wales (pictured here). (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Meghan, an American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince, 40, in 2018. They stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing the unbearable intrusions of the British princess and a lack of support from the palace. They went on to air their grievances in interviews, documentaries, as well as Harry’s 2023 memoir "Spare."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking together looking serious and holding hands.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," premiered in late 2022. (Paul Edwards - Pool/Getty Images)

In the couple’s attempt to be financially independent in California, they signed a five-year $100 million deal with the streaming giant. Their five-part docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," detailed their struggles with royal life and offered an intimate look into their lives in California. 

A special holiday episode of "With Love, Meghan" will air in December.

Meghan Markle powdering the nose of her makeup artist inside the kitchen where "With Love, Meghan" is being filmed.

Meghan Markle's makeup artist and close friend, Daniel Martin, returns for the new season. (Netflix © 2025)

But Meghan isn’t the only royal that’s been cooking up something for the streaming giant.

King Charles and Idris Elda sitting next to each other inside the palace in the U.K.

Idris Elba's documentary about the monarch's charity is expected to premiere sometime next year. (YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"King Charles is collaborating with actor Idris Elba on a yet-to-be-titled documentary about The King’s Trust, the charity he founded in 1976, for Netflix," Schofield pointed out. 

"That makes it harder to fault Harry and Meghan for their own Netflix contracts. Of course, if the Sussexes continue producing negative content about the royal family, estrangement will persist. But if they avoid targeting the royals in future projects, it’s worth noting that the king is now working with the very same platform."

Meghan Markle looking as a woman makes a cocktail from a bar during season 2 of "With Love, Meghan."

Meghan Markle and Heather Dorak shaking things up from the bar. (Netflix © 2025)

While Meghan has been keeping busy bonding with celebrity chefs for the series, there have been loud whispers of a royal reconciliation.

Meghan Markle smiling as she poses alongside José Andrés in an episode of "With Love, Meghan."

Meghan Markle filmed an episode of "With Love, Meghan" with chef José Andrés. (Netflix © 2025)

In May, Harry told the BBC he wanted to reconcile with his family, but his father wouldn’t speak to him. His father, King Charles III, was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024.

"I would love reconciliation with my family," said the prince. "There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don’t know how much longer my father has."

King Charles with Queen Camilla

King Charles III, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024, has been prioritizing royal duties. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Mail on Sunday reported that Harry’s aides had a private meeting on July 9 with the king’s communications secretary in London. Representatives for Buckingham Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time.

Meghan Markle wears a blue dress next to Prince Harry in khaki coat

Prince Harry told the BBC in May of this year that he would love to reconcile with his family. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

However, Schofield said that when it comes to the Sussexes holding back on more tell-alls, the damage is already done.

"I hate to sound pessimistic, but the damage is significant," said Schofield. "Harry and Meghan made already-challenging years even harder for the royal family. While Prince Philip lay in a hospital bed, they sat down with Oprah Winfrey and accused an unnamed royal of racism. Meghan also falsely suggested that her son was denied a title because of his skin color. The looming release of ‘Spare’ and the Netflix series weighed heavily on the late queen in her final days… Too much hurt has been caused."

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Oprah Winfrey interview

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's explosive 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey was viewed by nearly 50 million people globally. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP)

"If I were Prince Harry, I would apologize but accept that his old life is gone and cannot be reclaimed," Schofield added.

Meghan Markle assisting David Chang in a garden during an episode of "With Love, Meghan."

Royal experts told Fox News Digital "The Firm" will always be cautious about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have to say publicly. (Netflix © 2025)

Chard agreed, noting that even with the Sussexes launching projects that don’t monetize their royal connections, "The Firm" remains cautious.

"The royal family’s mistrust of Prince Harry and especially Meghan Markle runs very deep," Chard claimed. "They continue to be estranged from the royal family. Prince William, above everyone, knows his brother just too well and more than any other royal mistrusts Harry and Meghan… It’s a real rock and a hard place situation. The royal family refuses to feed the Sussexes with new royal material."

Meghan Markle going in to embrace Tan France in an episode of "With Love, Meghan" inside a kitchen.

Tan France of Netflix's "Queer Eye" makes an appearance this season.  ( Jake Rosenberg/Netflix © 2025)

"If the rumors around a possible documentary about Diana, which might involve the Sussexes, are true, that would certainly cause concern," added royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams. "It would commemorate 30 years since she died, yes, but will it also show how Harry and Meghan have to monetize their royal connections to survive in Hollywood? That’s if it’s true, of course."

Meghan Markle filming in a kitchen with Chrissy Teigen during an episode of "With Love, Meghan."

Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen are seen here in a new episode of "With Love, Meghan." (Netflix © 2025)

"If the Sussexes truly want peace, they should cease monetizing anything destructive about the royal family on the small and large screen, and in print," he advised.

And the royal family does have one hope for the Sussexes from afar, said Schofield.

Meghan Markle chatting with someone in a garden during an episode of "With Love, Meghan."

Meghan Markle and Samin Nosrat are seen here bonding over gardening, one of the themes in "With Love, Meghan." (Netflix © 2025)

"The hope is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do find financial success away from airing their grievances," she said. "The irritation lies in Meghan’s insistence on using her title commercially. Queen Elizabeth was firm that titles should not be tied to businesses, so this does little to soften the prospect of reconciliation."

Poster for With Love, Meghan featuring Meghan Markle smiling inside a kitchen.

Season 3 of "With Love, Meghan" hasn't been officially announced. (Netflix © 2025)

"[The couple] made it clear to the public that they’ve held back," said Schofield. "Prince Harry admitted he cut significant passages from his memoir to protect his father and brother… And sadly, Penguin Random House, Netflix and Spotify have made it clear – secrets sell."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

