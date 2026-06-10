Billy Ray Cyrus cheated death during sepsis, vocal paralysis battle before staging music comeback

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Billy Ray Cyrus fought through vocal paralysis and a near-fatal battle with sepsis before staging his return to music.

Cyrus revealed he experienced a "miracle" recovery after his 2024 diagnosis. While the "Achy Breaky Heart" crooner didn't reveal many details of his health scare, he did share the advice his grandson gave him.

"In this very broken moment of my life, my little grandson Bear looked at me and said, ‘Try again.' And up until that moment, he had never spoken to me at all. I wasn't even sure if he knew my name," Cyrus told People magazine. "In that moment I thought, ‘He's telling you something.' Is it about love? Music? Somehow, I got to try again at both. So I'm learning to try again."

Fox News Digital reached out to Cyrus' representative for additional comment.

TIM MCGRAW NEARLY WALKED AWAY FROM HIS CAREER AFTER SERIOUS HEALTH STRUGGLES

The same year he dealt with health issues, Cyrus filed for divorce from his third wife. Cyrus and Johanna Rosie Scholem, known as FireRose, had only been married for seven months before their split, with the country music star asking the court for an annulment on the grounds of fraud.

"When you're completely on the bottom, that is the only way to go — up," he told People magazine about the "low point" he experienced.

According to Cyrus, he's "been to hell and back a couple of times."

BILLY RAY CYRUS PRAISES EX TISH CYRUS, SAYS FAMILY IS CLOSE TO 'HEALING' AFTER YEARS OF FEUDS

The 64-year-old revealed he has mended fences with his children following his divorce from second wife Tish Cyrus and subsequent family fallout. Cyrus shares five kids with Tish; Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus and Braison Cyrus with ex-wife Trish.

He also shares son Christopher Cody with ex, Kristin Luckey.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Life is a series of adjustments, and I think my family always knew that," he told the outlet, while admitting he's probably "never going to be parent of the year."

"We've all been through a lot, and we've seen a lot," Cyrus added. "Whatever happened is in the rear-view mirror. The past is over and done. The future is what we have, and we got to look forward."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Cyrus shot to fame in 1992 with the runaway hit "Achy Breaky Heart," a song that became a pop-culture phenomenon. He established himself as one of country music’s biggest stars of the early 1990s with the release of his album "Some Gave All." Years later, he would find more success acting as Robby Ray Stewart on Disney Channel’s "Hannah Montana" alongside his daughter Miley.

Cyrus enjoyed a remarkable career resurgence in 2019 when he teamed with Lil Nas X on the remix of "Old Town Road," which spent a record-breaking 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Cyrus his first Grammy Awards.

After contemplating retiring, he's chosen to release his first album, "The Hill," in over a decade.

"What more could I ask for? I don't have anything to complain about," he said. "I like how everything looks right now. I finally found this wonderful place where I'm happy."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP