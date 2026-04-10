Meghan Markle's failed Martha Stewart dreams mocked by comedian: 'She was slinging jam'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Tim Dillon took aim at Meghan Markle’s post-royal reinvention, arguing the Duchess of Sussex fell short of building the kind of lifestyle empire she appeared to be chasing.

Dillon weighed in on what Markle's next act may be during a recent podcast appearance. David Spade brought up the Duchess of Sussex's past success on "Suits" and wondered why she didn't revive her role in "Suits LA" and make "big money" after stepping back from her job as a working royal.

"I think Meghan will eventually find her way into some type of talk show," Dillon said on the "Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade" podcast. "Because she's failed at the Martha Stewart route, which she wanted. She was slinging jam in Target. She wanted to have a lifestyle brand."

"Jam was an interesting choice," Spade added. "It's probably an uncrowded market. Other than Welch's, I can't think of too many."

MEGHAN MARKLE RETURNS TO ACTING DESPITE CLAIMING SHE WAS 'DONE' AFTER ROYAL EXIT: REPORT

"She definitely needs to adjust her strategy," Dillon explained. "I could also see her going back to the U.K. and saying, 'Let's give it another go."

Carvey chimed in, "I think they do have to go back and stir the brand again."

But the critique didn’t end with her lifestyle push. Dillon argued her overall approach alienated some viewers.

"I think we're all a little tired of her shtick here. I don't think it worked as well as she thought it would," he said. "I think her idea was to come back to America and say, 'Listen, the British are really racist. But they do know a lot about dinner parties, and I've learned that. So I'm here to tell you how to live like a human being and what fork to use. You pig, you American pig.' And I think that it felt a little condescending.

"She had that show on Netflix where she was basically like, 'Now this is a, this is what they call a saucer. You put your coffee cup on it so it doesn't spill all over your illegitimate children, you animals.' I think people got a little turned off by that."

WATCH: MEGHAN MARKLE PULLED OFF BECOMING A 'VICTIM' WHILE LIVING IN A CASTLE

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Dillon previously explained why the former "Suits" actress has become one of his favorite comedic targets in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"I think it's just that she came to prominence at a time when there was a real cultural cachet to being a victim," Dillon said. "And I thought it was a very funny way to be a victim, and she found a way to be a victim while living in a castle.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"And I always found that very funny," he continued. "I think she's a great comedic actress. I think that there was real currency in being a victim when she rose to prominence, and she became a victim living in a castle married to a prince with the royal wedding, and I thought that was very funny.

"It's hard to pull it off," Dillon added. "She did it, to her credit. You know, most people that you know were putting out that they were victims during that era were, to their credit, not members of the royal family."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Dillon also took aim at Prince Harry.

"Harry seems like he's kind of been led around and he kind of doesn't know what's going on," he said. "It's probably all an adventure for him, right?"