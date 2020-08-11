Meghan Markle’s faith in God got her through the ‘darkest moments’ of her life, book claims

Meghan Markle relied on her faith in God to get her through the “darkest moments” of her life.

The claim is being made in the bombshell book “Finding Freedom,” written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Numerous palace insiders came forward to the two journalists and detailed what led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure as senior members of the British royal family.

The couple currently resides in Markle’s native Los Angeles with their son, Archie.

On Tuesday, the U.K.’s DailyMail reported a source who is a close friend of the former American actress told the authors that both she and Prince Harry have been on a “journey of faith together” during their relationship.

The pal has also reportedly prayed with the 39-year-old often.

MEGHAN MARKLE BELIEVED PRINCESS MICHAEL OF KENT’S RACIST BROOCH WAS SENDING A MESSAGE, BOOK CLAIMS

MEGHAN MARKLE RECEIVED A ‘MASTER CLASS’ FROM QUEEN ELIZABETH BEFORE LEAVING ROYAL FAMILY, BOOK CLAIMS

“Part of what helped Meghan get through this difficult time was her faith,” claimed the insider, as reported by the outlet. “Her relationship with God and with her church is extremely important to her. That’s something most people do not know about her. It plays a central role in her life, as an individual, as a woman.”

“When I talk about her faith being a big part of her life, it’s her faith in God,” the source continued. “It’s her faith in her family. Her faith in the people closest to her.”

Another source added: “It’s prayer and conversations with God that have gotten her through the darkest moments. That’s something that plays a significant role in her life and her relationship with Harry. The two have been on a journey of faith together.”

According to the book, Markle had regular meetings with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby ahead of her baptism into the Church of England prior to her royal wedding. One royal aide claimed she developed “a close bond” with Welby.

PRINCE HARRY'S LONGTIME FRIEND 'HAD DOUBTS' ABOUT MEGHAN MARKLE RELATIONSHIP, NEW BOOK CLAIMS

PRINCE HARRY SAYS SOCIAL MEDIA HAS FUELED A 'CRISIS OF HATE'

Markle’s choice to be baptized before marrying Harry, 35, was reportedly her choice out of respect for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as “a step forward into her own spiritual journey,” one friend claimed.

The authors shared that while Markle’s family wasn’t overly religious, she was raised with an “awareness of God.” Her mother, Doria Ragland, was brought up Protestant and her father, Thomas Markle, became a confirmed member of the Episcopal Church at age 14. Markle attended Catholic school for educational reasons.

A family friend said religion was “not pushed on her,” but her spirituality is “born out of her own individual experience.”

While studying at Northwestern University, Markle developed a close friendship with someone who came from a Christian family, the book claimed. The pair would “often pray together while at school.”

Markle also reportedly relied on faith during her Hollywood years.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S FRIENDS TO STAY ANONYMOUS IN PRIVACY LAWSUIT, JUDGE RULES

MEGHAN MARKLE BIRTHDAY PLANS REVEALED AS ROYAL FAMILY SENDS WELL-WISHES FROM ABROAD: SOURCE

“She used to gather the cast and crew of ‘Suits’ for a prayer circle before starting work,” one source claimed. “Her invocations on set were never about a specific theology. Instead, she wanted to bring everyone together during moments of transition or difficulty.”

While it was initially reported that Harry and Markle cooperated with the authors, reps for the couple confirmed to Fox News on Saturday that they played no part in the tell-all.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom,’” said the statement. “This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and heir own independent reporting.”

According to the book’s description, “Finding Freedom” aims to set the record straight about the royal couple.

AUSTRALIAN MODEL DISHES ON WORKING WITH MEGHAN MARKLE AS A 'BRIEFCASE BEAUTY' ON 'DEAL OR NO DEAL'

PRINCE HARRY ‘FELT LIKE A SPARE WHEEL’ WITH PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON AND ‘WANTED OUT,' ROYAL EXPERT SAYS

“For the very first time, ‘Finding Freedom’ goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond,” read the book's description. “As members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple’s lives as few outsiders can.”

“With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, ‘Finding Freedom’ is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicate to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world,” the description added.

In a statement sent to Fox News, the book publisher said Scobie is a London-based writer, royal editor for Harper’s Bazaar, an ABC News contributor, “Good Morning America” regular and host of ABC’s popular royal podcast, “The Heir Pod.” Durand is an Emmy Award-winning producer and writer who has spent nearly two decades working in London covering Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Clarence House and other major international events. During that time, she produced multiple interviews with members of the royal family including Harry. She contributes to O, The Oprah Magazine, Elle magazine and other American and British news outlets.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY HID THIS MASSIVE SECRET DURING THEIR FIRST PUBLIC OUTING TOGETHER, NEW BOOK CLAIMS

MEGHAN MARKLE WAS ‘EMOTIONAL’ AFTER GETTING IN TROUBLE FOR WEARING NECKLACE WITH PRINCE HARRY’S INITIAL: BOOK

“The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed," they wrote in a statement. "Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated. It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

“Finding Freedom" is available in bookstores and online.