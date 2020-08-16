Prince Harry advocates for friend check-ins as the coronavirus continues

Prince Harry joined a Zoom call to share his thoughts on how friends can show their support throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recording that was posted to Instagram on Saturday, the Duke of Sussex promoted the idea of unity to multiple virtual attendees who were also past competitors in his multi-sport event Invictus Games, a foundation that supports recovery and rehabilitation for injured servicemen and women.

“With lockdown and everything else that’s been going on – surely this was an amazing opportunity for you guys to come together,” Harry told his Zoom parties JJ Chalmers, Jen Warren, Mark Reidy, and Bruno Guevremont.

He commended the veterans’ resilience and commitment to exercise to get better.

“Whatever you bring back from work or whatever you’ve consumed in your day-to-day life you can actually pedal it or sweat it out of you,” he remarked. “With COVID and the way that everyone’s life has changed, what better time to put you guys front and center to say, this is what’s happened in my life, that was the dark place that I was in but look at where I am now.”

Harry, 35, also urged the importance of touching base with friends during these uncertain times.

“All of us want to have or want to feel the comfort to know that we’ve got it in case we need it,” he shared. “If you haven’t heard from someone for a while you know that the first thing you need to do is check-in with them.”

This isn’t the first time Harry has appeared on the foundation’s Instagram page with kind messages. The British royal last made an appearance on the account in May where he issued a similar call for followers to “look out for those who have gone quiet or are no longer visible on the chat site.”