Queen Elizabeth issues statement on coronavirus outbreak: 'My family and I stand ready to play our part’

Queen Elizabeth II is determined to support the people of her country during the coronavirus outbreak.

The British monarch, 93, issued a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Thursday addressing the current and upcoming challenges presented by the pandemic.

“As [my husband] Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty,” Elizabeth shared.

“We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them,” she continued. “At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.”

“We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months,” wrote Elizabeth.

“Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe,” she stressed. “I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

Elizabeth left Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle late Thursday morning, People magazine reported. Her husband Prince Philip, 98, was taken by helicopter from their Sandringham estate in Norfolk to the castle. He was previously staying in the state during the recent months while recovering from surgery in December.

Elizabeth went to Windsor a week earlier than anticipated due to concerns caused by the coronavirus. According to the outlet, she was seen leaving with her two dogs.

The outlet also noted that the couple, who have been married for 72 years, have not seen each other since Elizabeth left Sandringham in early February. She was based in London and Windsor Castle on weekends, while Philip was primarily staying at Wood Farm, on the estate in Norfolk.

Elizabeth canceled all of her upcoming public events because of the coronavirus spreading across the world and will be based at Windsor for the foreseeable future, shared People magazine.

The palace also announced that the planned state visit by the emperor and empress of Japan will be postponed to another date.

For most people, the new coronavirus has caused only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it could cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

