Prince Albert of Monaco says coronavirus can 'hit anybody of any age' after testing positive

Prince Albert of Monaco tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is now speaking out about how the virus doesn't discriminate.

The second child of Grace Kelly, 62, told People magazine he was "feeling OK" hours after testing positive. He appeared to be the first head of state who has publicly revealed a positive diagnosis.

"My symptoms are flulike, but it feels like a pretty mild case. I’ve a slight fever, not really that bad. A little bit of a cough. I’d a runny nose the first few days, that was the first sign," he told the magazine.

PRINCE ALBERT, GRACE KELLY'S SON, SENDS LETTER OF SOLIDARITY TO EMMANUEL MACRON FOLLOWING NOTRE DAME FIRE

In a statement on Thursday, the palace of Monaco shared Albert is being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital, named after his late mother. It revealed the royal is continuing to work from his home office in the palace and is in constant contact with the members of his government.

Despite his mild symptoms, the 62-year-old husband and father told the outlet he is remaining cautious after fighting off pneumonia "a couple of years ago."

TOM HANKS' SISTER SAYS ACTOR IS 'NOT GOOD, BUT STILL OK' AMID CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS

While noting that his previous health history puts him at greater risk, he noted "there's a lot of cases of people younger than 60 contracting it."

"It can hit anybody of any age," he added.

The prince continued that he had been taking precautions, such as using hand sanitizer, in the last few weeks as the number of those infected continued to rise.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN SHARES BIBLE PASSAGE SUGGESTING GOD WOULD PUNISH EVIL WORLD WITH AN 'EPIDEMIC'

“I could’ve caught it talking to someone from less than three or even four feet away,” he told the outlet. “And it could have happened at any point in the last 10 days or so. You never know.”

Albert is a five-time Olympic bobsledder and, in recent years, a global environmental campaigner.

The son of Prince Rainier of Monaco graduated from Amherst College in Massachusetts with a degree in political science in 1981 and is a member of the International Olympic Committee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He and his wife, Charlene, Princess of Monaco, have twin children.

For most people, the new coronavirus has caused only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it could cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco and The Associated Press contributed to this report.