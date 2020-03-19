Prince Harry’s Invictus Games postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games is being postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the organization announced on Thursday.

The Paralympic-style competition for wounded veterans and servicemen and women was due to take place in The Hague, the Netherlands, from May 9-16 in 2020.

“We know that not holding the Invictus Games this May will be disappointing news to the whole Invictus Family, and to all of those involved in the planning and delivery of the Games," the Invictus Games Foundation said in a statement, according to People magazine.

“We are very appreciative of the continued support of those who have been and continue to be involved in the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, and we remain committed to the recovery of wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women,” the statement continued. “The current situation is complex and evolving rapidly. Work is now being undertaken with the teams, partners and suppliers with a view to delivering a successful Invictus Games 2021.”

The Invictus Games has been incredibly important to the British royal, who served in the army for more than 10 years, the outlet noted. Just days after welcoming his son Archie in May 2019, he traveled to the Netherlands to kick off the official countdown to the 2020 Games.

It was during the Invictus Games in 2017 that Harry, 35, and his wife Meghan Markle made their debut as a couple in Toronto.

The outlet noted that while the couple has stepped back as senior royals, the Duke of Sussex announced in January that the sporting event was heading to Germany in 2022.

“I am honored that Germany will take the Invictus Story further, with the sixth Invictus Games heading to Dusseldorf in 2022,” said Harry. “Germany has been a key part of the Invictus Games family since the very start in 2014 and I know that they will be exemplary hosts in picking up the mantle and showcasing what sport continues to do for these inspirational men and women in their recovery.”

“I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport!” said Harry. “I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.”

For most people, the new coronavirus has caused only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it could cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.