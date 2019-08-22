Trump speaks out on Sean Spicer joining 'Dancing with the Stars': 'He will do great'

One day after it was revealed that Sean Spicer will be competing on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars," President Trump spoke out about the casting decision.

Trump took to Twitter Thursday to praise his former White House press secretary, writing: "Just heard that Sean Spicer will be on 'Dancing with the Stars.' He will do great. A terrific person who loves our Country dearly!"

ABC announced Wednesday that Spicer will compete on Season 28 of “DWTS” alongside Christie Brinkley, "The Bachelorette" Hannah Brown, country singer Lauren Alaina, "Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek, NFL legend Ray Lewis, former Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke, NBA star and Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom, "Kenan and Kel" star Kel Mitchell, former Supremes singer Mary Wilson and "The Office" star Kate Flannery.

'QUEER EYE' STAR KARAMA BROWN BREAKS SILENCE ON 'DWTS' SEAN SPICER CONTROVERSY

Following the reveal, Spicer took to Twitter to express his excitement about joining the show. "It’s time to have some fun. Excited to join a great cast and show @DancingABC," he wrote.

However, not everyone seemed as thrilled with Spicer's casting including, one of the show's co-hosts, Tom Bergeron.

Bergeron took to social media on Wednesday to post a lengthy statement explaining his feelings about which "celebrities" will be featured on Season 28 of the hit reality competition series, in particular referring to how Spicer is a contestant.

'DANCING WITH THE STARS' CAST ANNOUNCED: CHRISTIE BRINKLEY, 'BACHELORETTE' HANNAH B., SEAN SPICER AND MORE TO COMPETE FOR MIRROR BALL TROPHY

He wrote how he hoped the new season “would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliations.”

In response to Bergeron's post, "DWTS" executive producer, Andrew Llinares, told Fox News in a statement on Wednesday: "We’ve got a great and diverse cast. We are excited about the season."

'DANCING WITH THE STARS' HOST TOM BERGERON SLAMS POLITICALLY 'DIVISIVE BOOKINGS' AFTER SEAN SPICER IS CAST

This is not the first time Spicer's appearance on TV has ruffled feathers. At the 2017 Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, Spicer appeared onstage with a wheeled-out podium and delivered a joke.

"This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period — both in person and around the world,” Spicer said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many celebrities in the audience were shocked by his cameo. “I’m not ready to laugh ‘with’ Sean Spicer,” actor Zach Braff tweeted at the time. “I think he is an evil, opportunistic liar that hurt our country.”

The new season of "Dancing with the Stars" premieres Monday, Sept. 16, on ABC.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report