'Bachelorette' star Hannah Brown apparently joining 'Dancing with the Stars'

Fresh off her highly-publicized breakups, former "Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown apparently is embarking on a new adventure — joining "Dancing with the Stars."

Fans speculated Brown, 24, would compete on the live competitive dancing show after it posted a black and white photo of a woman, who appeared to be the former beauty queen, on its Instagram account Sunday.

HANNAH BROWN REVEALS SHE'S 'STRUGGLING' POST-'BACHELORETTE': 'LIFE IS SO DIFFERENT'

"We’d LOVE to tell you who this is… But we’re going to make you wait a few more days. Any guesses?" the post read.

"DWTS" hasn't yet confirmed whether Brown would be joining the show's 28th cast, but multiple sources told Us Weekly the 24-year-old will do so.

The "Bachelor Nation" favorite recently spoke about rumors speculating she'd join the cast of the hit ABC show, set to air in fall 2019, telling Extra: “I can’t confirm that. I haven’t seen any dancing shoes yet. So, I don’t know. I think it would be an awesome opportunity. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.”

HANNAH BROWN SHADES TYLER CAMERON FOR DATING GIGI HADID

“I grew up dancing," Brown teased. "I stopped around 16 or 17, dancing all the time. So, I’m good... I do love sparkles.”

Brown recently admitted that she's "struggling" in her life following her tenure as "The Bachelorette."

“Life is so different. Since last August, I’ve been a pageant queen, a 'Bachelor' contestant, and 'The Bachelorette.' I’ve been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people," she shared on Instagram.

“The woman who has emerged would shock the mirror-image young girl from a year ago,” Brown wrote. “I have so many blessings to be thankful for. However it’s uncharted territory for me, and it’s been hard to really process what the heck is going on. // Maybe I needed write this out to remind myself I’m human and it’s okay to be overwhelmed. And maybe, I just needed to remind you guys too.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After her appearance on Colton Underwood's season of "The Bachelor," Brown was announced as "The Bachelorette" in hopes she'd get her own happy ending. Unfortunately, the contestant she picked — singer-songwriter Jed Wyatt — had been dating another woman before joining the show and lied to her about it, thus leading her to end the relationship.

She asked out runner-up Tyler Cameron on the show's "After the Final Rose" special, but he's been spotted out on several dates with model Gigi Hadid since. Brown told Extra the two wish each other well.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.