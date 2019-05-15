Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Kardashians
Published

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom regrets cheating on her

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
close
Kim Kardashian slams Lamar Odom after dig at sister KhloeVideo

Kim Kardashian slams Lamar Odom after dig at sister Khloe

Fox411: Kim Kardashian ripped Lamar Odom after saying he knew his marriage to Khloé Kardashian was over 'when she was with her second or third NBA ballplayer.'

Lamar Odom said he regrets cheating on his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, and lying to her about his cocaine addiction during their four-year marriage.

The former NBA star said in a new interview he wishes he "could have been more of a man" and it still bothers him now, three years after they divorced. He also said he misses the Kardashian family.

In excerpts from Odom's upcoming book, "Darkness to Light," Odom wrote he was the happiest he's ever been after they married in 2009, one month after they met. But he eventually began having affairs and he wrote he couldn't handle the "lethal cocktail of the spotlight, addiction, a diminishing career and infidelity."

KHLOE KARDASHIAN SLAMS JORDYN WOODS FOR 'LYING' AFTER SHE BREAKS SILENCE ON ALLEGED TRISTAN CHEATING SCANDAL

FILE - In this April 30, 2012, file photo, Khloe Kardashian Odom and Lamar Odom from the show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" attend an E! Network upfront in New York.

FILE - In this April 30, 2012, file photo, Khloe Kardashian Odom and Lamar Odom from the show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" attend an E! Network upfront in New York. (AP)

"Oh, did I mention the paranoia, anxiety, depression," Odom wrote in his book per People. "I couldn’t keep my d— in my pants or the coke out of my nose. Drug addicts are incredibly skilled at hiding their habit. I’d get defensive and Khloé would just drop it."

FANS CRY PHOTOSHOP AS KHLOE KARDASHIAN MORPHS INTO A HUMAN BARBIE

"I wish I could have been more of a man," Odom, 39, told the magazine. "It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with."

He said Kardashian was by his side after his near-fatal overdose in 2015 and today he's drug-free.

LAMAR ODOM REVEALS HE SUFFERED 12 STROKES, 6 HEART ATTACKS WHILE IN COMA

"I hope we can be friends," Odom said of his ex. "I miss the family. And I hope we can all be reacquainted one day."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.