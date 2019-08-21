'Dancing with the Stars' cast announced: Christie Brinkley, 'Bachelorette' Hannah B., Sean Spicer and more to compete for Mirror Ball trophy

"Dancing with the Stars" revealed its newest cast, boasting boldfaced names including Christie Brinkley, "The Bachelorette" Hannah Brown, "Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown, country singer Lauren Alaina, "Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek, NFL legend Ray Lewis, former Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke, NBA star and Khloe Kardashian ex-husband Lamar Odom, "Kenan and Kel" star Kel Mitchell, former Supremes singer Mary Wilson, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and "The Office" star Kate Flannery.

The reveal took place on "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning.

'DANCING WITH THE STARS' MOST DRAMATIC BODY TRANSFORMATION

Host Tom Bergeron said changes will come to the upcoming competition, noting, "Some of our pros don't know who they're dancing with this season."

Bergeron said the partnerships will be announced to the public on the season premiere.

A source told Page Six this week that producers begged Brinkley, 65, to appear on "DWTS" for the past 15 years and she finally agreed.

SEE THE SEXIEST 'DWTS' CONTESTANTS EVER

Hannah, 24, promised to go "all in" on the show "emotionally, physically, spiritually" and said she hopes the outcome is better for this reality show than it was for "The Bachelorette."

The former Miss Alabama infamously got a broken heart on the reality show after it was revealed Jed Wyatt, who took home her final rose, had a girlfriend at home before competing for her affections. After the show, she pursued runnerup Tyler Cameron, who reportedly ditched her for supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Spicer said he was kicked out of his high school band because he had "the sense of beat of a steamroller," but promises to "work really, really, really hard" to win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new season of "Dancing with the Stars" premieres Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.