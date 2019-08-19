Pregnant Ashley Graham lauded for sharing nude snap showing stretch marks

Ashley Graham has stripped totally naked to show off her stretch marks and baby bump after announcing her pregnancy.

The 31-year-old model was praised on social media for the unfiltered post of her changing body.

The side-on snap shows Graham completely nude, covering her chest with her perfectly-manicured hand.

The star's head is not in the brave shot, but her tell-tale gold wedding bands confirm that it is her.

Graham, who is a judge on "America's Next Top Model," captioned the snap: "Same same but different," and was quickly lauded by her followers.

One wrote: "I adore you for this."

Another added: "We need this!!! Beauty and realness."

A third said: "My Lord, THANK YOU for this."

Graham and her husband of nine years, Justin Ervin, announced that they are expecting their first baby together last week.

The plus-size model surprised her followers with a video of herself cradling her growing bump while hugging her husband on their anniversary.

She wrote: "Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!

"Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better."

On his own Instagram page, Ervin shared a photo of himself kissing the mum-to-be while holding up a baby scan.

He wrote: "To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham.

"These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it.

"Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us..."

The loved-up pair have been married since 2010 after reportedly meeting at church.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.