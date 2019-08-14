Supermodel Ashley Graham reveals she's pregnant: 'Life is about to get even better'

Ashley Graham is pregnant!

The 31-year-old model announced the big news Wednesday on Instagram in an adorable video alongside her husband of nearly a decade, Justin Ervin.

"Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!" she wrote. "Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!"

"Life is about to get even better," she wrote, wishing her hubby a happy anniversary. Her video shows the two playfully messing around with the camera position, until her pregnant belly shows.

"Surprise!" the two say, before giggling and sharing a kiss

Ervin, a film director, responded in his own social media post, describing Graham as his "forever love" and "daily inspiration, and wrote the last nine years the two have spent together "have played out like a lifetime."

"I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us..."

The pregnancy is most likely not a surprise, considering Graham told Entertainment Tonight in 2016 the two were "going to totally have kids" within the next few years.