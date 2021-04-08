Police called to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s California mansion nine times in as many months

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have experienced a rough welcome to their new home state of California.

Having relocated from Great Britain to Vancouver Island, then to Markle’s native Golden State in July 2020, the royal couple’s security at home has apparently been keeping busy at a monthly clip.

On Thursday, the Telegraph reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department called to their Montecito, Calif., mansion a whopping nine times in as many months.

The nature of the calls are listed as phone requests, alarm activations and property crimes, the publication said, citing data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

OHIO MAN ARRESTED FOR TRESPASSING MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S CALIFORNIA HOME

In the month of July -- in which they moved into the posh abode with their one-year-old son, Archie, after reportedly living in pal Tyler Perry's $18 million Los Angeles mansion -- authorities were called four times during the early morning hours.

One of the calls was reportedly categorized as a "phone request" while the three other calls were labeled as "alarm activations."

In addition, an August request was listed as "Misc Priority Incident," and another alarm was triggered in November.

Deputies were also called to the Montecito residence on Christmas Eve around 4:13 p.m. local time after a man allegedly trespassed on the property, according to the data.

The data pulled by the Telegraph also represents a police response on Dec. 26 at 2:54 p.m. local time to a call listed under "Property Crimes."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S INTERVIEW WITH OPRAH WINFREY DRAWS CELEBRITY REACTIONS

Last month, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News that Nickolas Brooks, 37, of Heath, Ohio was accused of trespassing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home twice in December 2020.

Brooks, speaking to The Sun at the time, said he believes he was 'high’ when he was caught at the couple's home on Dec. 26. The outlet notes he drove from his home in Ohio to the Sussexes' California property.

"It was a foggy period of my life. I didn’t even know where I was. I think I was high at the time," said Brooks.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY: DRONE REPORTS 'MORE PREVALENT' NEAR LA AREA WHERE SUSSEXES LIVE, SOURCE SAYS

"I don’t know why I went to their place, that’s kind of where I ended up. I drove across the country - I know it’s crazy," he added of the roughly 35-hour drive.

Meanwhile, the most recent call -- listed as an alarm activation -- was at 2:21 a.m. Feb. 16, according to the report.

News of the calls to authorities and Brooks' arrest comes after Markle, 39, and Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

MEGHAN MARKLE DISCUSSES MISINFORMATION SPREADING ONLINE: 'WHAT I ACTUALLY SAY ISN’T CONTROVERSIAL'

In the two-hour CBS special, Harry, 36, told Winfrey that the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 following the couple's announcement they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

However, Harry noted that he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his late mother Princess Diana left behind.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple stepped away from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California, explaining they wanted to escape racist coverage and unwanted intrusions on their privacy by the British media.

Reps for Harry and Markle as well as the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.