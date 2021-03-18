Ohio man arrested for trespassing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's California home

An Ohio man was arrested for trespassing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's California home.

Nickolas Brooks, 37, of Heath, Ohio was accused of trespassing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito, Calif. home twice in December 2020, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News.

The first incident occurred on Dec. 24, 2020 when police responded to the home that afternoon and "warned" Brooks about trespassing. Two days later, authorities responded to the home again and arrested him.

He was charged with misdemeanor trespassing and was booked in jail. He is no longer in custody. According to reports, Brooks has a criminal history involving an unrelated felony assault.

Brooks, speaking to The Sun, said he believes he was 'high" when he was caught at the couple's home on Dec. 26. The outlet notes he drove from his home in Ohio to the Sussexes' California property.

"It was a foggy period of my life. I didn’t even know where I was. I think I was high at the time," Brooks told the outlet.

He added: "I don’t know why I went to their place, that’s kind of where I ended up. I drove across the country - I know it’s crazy."

He also said he's been "told to stay away and that I’m never allowed back there." He further claimed he does not have to appear in court and spent a night in jail following the incident.

Harry and Markle relocated to Santa Barbara County last August. The couple previously spent time living in Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion and on Vancouver Island after announcing their decision to step back as senior members of the British royal family.

News of Brooks' arrest comes a little over a week since the duke and duchess conducted a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the two-hour CBS special, Markle, 39, described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. The Duchess of Sussex also alleged that a member of the royal family had "concerns" about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

Harry, 36, also told Winfrey the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. However, he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his late mother Princess Diana left behind.