Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey draws celebrity reactions

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey not only drew high ratings and generated buzz on social media, but it also caught the attention of celebrities.

In the two-hour discussion, the royal duo opened up about a wide variety of topics, including Markle’s struggles with mental health, a lack of support from the royal family, "concerns" over the color of their son Archie's skin and much more.

"When your family is more worried about skin color than the fact that you sexually assaulted underage women," said actor Bradley Whitford on Twitter alongside the now-infamous photo of Prince Andrew with his arm around his sexual misconduct accuser Virginia Giuffre.

In reference to Harry’s claim that Buckingham Palace hosts parties for British tabloids, actress Gabrielle Union tweeted: "The tabloids are HOSTED by the palace?!?!?!?!?! WHEW."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY SHARE NEW FAMILY PHOTO AFTER REVEALING THEY'RE EXPECTING A BABY GIRL

"Going to start referring to all of my Twitter followers as ‘the firm,’" wrote Billy Eichner, referencing the nickname often given to the royal family, used frequently by in the interview with Markle, 39, and Harry, 36.

Andy Cohen added: "How does anyone defend Buckingham Palace not offering security for Harry & Megan’s child??? Fergie & Andrew’s kids get security and Harry’s don’t???"

MEGHAN MARKLE REVEALS HER ONE REGRET ABOUT JOINING THE ROYAL FAMILY

Jada Pinkett Smith posted a photo of herself and her daughter Willow sitting on the set of their talk show "Red Table Talks" with Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s grandmother, photoshopped into the pic.

"I can’t wit ya’ll [sic]!!!!" she wrote in the caption.

"A withering interview w/ Harry & Meghan via Oprah. The Kingdom which first brought slaves here 400yrs ago has their current racism outed in all its brutality—how black will her kids be?" wrote director Michael Moore. "The Palace refused to provide security for her baby. Meghan, crushed, considered suicide. Wow."

"Can we please take a moment to remember how obscene the behavior of the press and palace was in anticipation of an interview that actually turned out to be quite vague and tame?" actress Jameela Jamil tweeted. "What did they THINK Meghan and Harry were going to say? What must they have done to be so afraid?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After slamming Markle earlier in the day, Bethenny Frankel wrote: "I watched M & H sit down. Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless. I’m a polarizing, unfiltered(often to a fault)flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview, during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I’m sorry if it hurt or offended you."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In an Instagram video, actor Leslie Jordan said that Markle speaking out was "wonderful" amid a "war of drama."