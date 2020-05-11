Meghan Markle, Prince Harry staying at $18 million Beverly Hills mansion owned by Tyler Perry, report claims

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Whether you’re royalty in Hollywood or the U.K., this home is fit for a king.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly living in an $18 million hilltop hideaway in ritzy Beverly Hills, owned by Tyler Perry.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and son Archie are said to have been staying in a luxurious eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion in the guard-gated Beverly Ridge Estates community, Page Six has confirmed. It remains unclear whether they are renting out the Hollywood mogul’s home, or visiting as guests.

A source told the outlet that the “Madea” creator is spending time in Atlanta to restart production at his eponymous studio.

HERE’S HOW SOME REAL ESTATE AGENTS ARE STILL SHOWING, SELLING HOMES THROUGH PANDEMIC

According to the Daily Mail, the Sussex's have been staying at the Tuscan-style villa since late March, after relocating from Vancouver Island in Canada. Moving forward, the couple is allegedly shopping for a more permanent castle of their own in the Los Angeles area, where Markle grew up.

In the meantime, the temporary digs are regal in their own right, sprawling across 22 acres and boasting “sweeping views” of the city from the backyard, the Mail reports.

Harry and Meghan allegedly connected with Perry through mutual pal Oprah Winfrey.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” agent Josh Altman explained why the time and price is right for Harry and Meghan to buy a Los Angeles-area home that they’re reportedly in the market for.

“The market, in general, is great for buyers; you’ll get a great deal over the next six months. If you’re looking to spend $10 to $20 million, there are five or six gated communities that are perfect,” Altman told Page Six last week. The agent did not disclose if he’s helping the former royals on their rumored house-hunt.

In honor of Harry and Meghan's firstborn Archie recently celebrating his first birthday, an insider explained to Fox News why the child will have an “invaluable” upbringing in L.A.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE