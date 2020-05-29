Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: Drone reports 'more prevalent' near LA area where Sussexes live, source says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been worried about their family’s safety after reportedly experiencing issues with drones flying above their palatial estate in Los Angeles.

"Drones have been flying over their house at all hours. It’s creepy and incredibly scary from a security standpoint, especially when they are outside with the baby," a source told Fox News on Friday. "There’s no telling who is flying them and they have received death threats in the past, so every potential danger has to be taken seriously."

The Los Angeles Police Department also told Fox News that reports have been made regarding the presence of drones nearby.

“Reports of drone activity have become more prevalent in the surrounding area near the reported residence,” a source inside the LAPD relayed to Fox News on Friday, noting that the force “can’t disclose who has made calls to police.”

Despite the uptick in unidentified flying objects whizzing around the skies in the “area near the reported residence,” the LAPD is adamant that “whether the drone-related incidents are found to be in violation of regulations or not, we take in all privacy issues as serious matters.”

The couple has assumptions that the drones are being operated by nosy photographers looking to steal a peek at them and their 1-year-old son Archie, Entertainment Tonight reported on Thursday, citing an insider familiar with the pair.

"Meghan has received racist threats before, so they feel real to her,” the source told the outlet. “It is really creepy that people could be taking photos. They feel like they’re being invaded. It’s especially scary when they’re outside with Archie. It’s really scary."

In a published report by the Daily Beast on Wednesday, the outlet said Harry, 35, and Markle, 38, made “multiple” calls to local law enforcement regarding the drone-related fly-bys.

The pair made substantial security upgrades to the $18 million mansion -- owned by actor and media mogul Tyler Perry -- where they currently reside with their son in Beverly Hills, Fox News learned earlier this month.

This isn't the first time Meghan and Harry have made home improvements to gain more privacy. In February, the couple upgraded their former Vancouver, Canada property with a fence, tarp and security cameras before they ultimately made the move to Los Angeles in March following their “step back” as senior members of the royal family.

Upon their move from Canada to Los Angeles, security costs once again came into question, but President Trump quickly avowed on Twitter that "the U.S. will not pay for their security protection."

Meanwhile, a source told People magazine in March that the Sussexes would “personally cover” all of their security expenses.