Meghan Markle discusses misinformation spreading online: 'What I actually say isn’t controversial'

Meghan Markle has seemingly had it with the barrage of misinformation that she sees regarding herself on a daily basis -- and is commenting on internet fragmentation during a time where the world is going through a digital “reset.”

″We have got to all put our stock in something that is true and we need to have reliable media and news sources that are telling us the truth…when you know something is wrong, report it, talk about it,″ Markle, 39, said during Fortune’s Most Powerful Women virtual summit on Tuesday.

The summit is a three-day event that gathers ″the preeminent women in business, along with select leaders in government, philanthropy, education, sports, and the arts, to explore our theme, 'Rising to the New Reality.'″

“It’s like we live in the future when you’re talking about bots and trolls and all of these things,” she continued from her the confines of her palatial Santa Barbara home.

“It seems so fantastical, but that’s actually the current state of affairs and that is shaping how we interact with each other online and off — and that’s the piece that’s important," Markle added. "It is not just an isolated experience. It transcends into how you interact with anyone around you and certainly your own relationship with yourself.”

The Duchess of Sussex spoke from grave experience on the issue of digital misinformation and shared insights on the matter, adding, ″If you look back at anything I’ve said, what ends up being inflammatory is people’s interpretation of it. But if you listen to what I actually say it’s not controversial."

"And actually, some of it is reactive to things that haven’t happened, which is in some ways, I think you have to have a sense of humor about even though there is quite a bit of gravity and there could be a lot of danger in a misinterpretation of something that was never there to begin with," Markle pressed. "But that again is a byproduct of what is happening right now for all of us."

Markle has been outspoken about citizens exercising their rights to vote during the fast-approaching presidential election in November and she touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has decimated businesses and killed more than 205,000 people across the country.

People "are all going through a reset and we are all going through a moment of reckoning — and probably a reevaluation of what really matters,” Markle lamented. “For me, it’s been amazing to spend time with my husband [Prince Harry] and watch our little one grow and that’s where our attention has been in addition to, of course, how we can be a part of the change of energy that so many people are craving right now and whatever we can do to help in that capacity.”

Markle concluded her sentiments by reiterating a mantra from American artist Georgia O’Keefe about the internal strength needed to bounce the negativity away.

″I have already settled it for myself so flattery and criticism go down the same drain and I am quite free.″