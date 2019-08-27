Pete Davidson goes off on college students who broke no-cellphone rule, tells them to 'f---ing grow up'

Pete Davidson suffered a major lapse in judgment Monday night when he berated students while performing at a university in Florida.

The “Saturday Night Live” mainstay broke into an impromptu rant against millennials when students violated his no-cellphone rule during a welcome-back comedy show at the University of Central Florida.

“That’s what’s f---ed up. You were the one filming. That’s right, we’re embarrassing. That’s why the world is going to end in 25 years because you’re all f---ing r------d,” Davidson, 25, ranted at Monday’s show. “I meant it that way, idiots. You should f---ing grow up.”

The funnyman continued in his diatribe in a video captured by one showgoer and raged that his friend had to monitor the audience to make sure they were adhering to his policy.

“It says no phones. You’re just supposed to, just like, behave,” said Davidson. “I have to have my boy patrol you guys like you’re 5 years old? That’s f---ing embarrassing.”

“You should grow up,” he continued in the middle of his set. “Where’s the next generation? … Don’t you want your parents to be proud of you? … Now we’ll continue.”

However, Davidson’s rant didn’t go over well with showgoers and many booed the comedian, while others voiced their frustrations on social media.

“imagine going on a 5 minute … rant about how you hate millennials recording s–t and then tryna backtrack into making it a motivational speech 🥴 we ain’t even pay to see this s–t;;;; reLAX!” tweeted one show attendee, while another echoed the sentiment, calling the ordeal “a s--- show.”

“it was a S–T SHOW! he went on a whole rant bcs a few ppl were recording and he started yelling about how we need to grow up and that we’re r-words and b------ and then he was like mad bcs no one was LAUGHING! u could feel the tension and how uncomfortable it was.”

In a statement to Fox News on Tuesday, the university called Davidson’s actions “disappointing” and said his use of the derogatory term was highly uncalled for.

“Mr. Davidson’s abusive language, particularly his use of a derogatory slur, is contrary to the University of Central Florida’s values of inclusion and respect for all,” read the statement. “It’s disappointing that his rant spoiled an event that was meant to welcome students back for the fall semester.”

Davidson is no stranger to confronting fans in the audience of his sets. He recently booted a fan from one of his shows in South Orange, N.J. when the heckler shouted “Mac Miller!” as Davidson was setting up a joke about his friend dying of a heart attack.

Miller died of an accidental drug overdose in September 2018 at 26. The “Swimming” rapper dated Davidson’s ex-fiance, Ariana Grande, before Davidson did.

The remark didn’t go over well with Davidson as the comedian was said to have stopped his set mid-joke in order to locate the jeerer.

“Pete calmly stops his routine and asks the audience to ID the dude that yelled out and that he is going to have to leave,” an onlooker told the New York Post's Page Six at the time. “He then asks security to locate the yeller and escort him out.”

Davidson reportedly told the venue to “give him back his money. I don’t want his money.”

The showgoer told Page Six that Davidson’s joke ended up being about a friend of his who had passed out in the comedian’s apartment, but Davidson mistook the episode for a heart attack.

A representative for Davidson did not return Fox News’ request for comment.