Rapper Mac Miller dead at 26

Rapper Mac Miller has died. He was 26.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, was found unresponsive in his Studio City, Calif. home, and was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:51 a.m., the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed in a statement to Fox News.

"At this time, an autopsy is pending and a cause of death has not been determined," the statement continued.

According to the Los Angeles Times, citing sources, Miller died of an apparent overdose.

Fox News has reached out to reps for Miller.

In a statement obtained by Rolling Stone, the late artist's family called the late rapper "a bright light in this world."

"Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26," the statement read. "He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time."

Tom Corson, Co-Chairman & COO of Miller's record label, Warner Bros., also issued a statement on Twitter writing: "All of us at Warner Bros. Records are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news of Mac Miller's untimely passing. Mac was a hugely gifted and inspiring artist, with a pioneering spirit and a sense of humor that touched everyone he met."

The statement continued: "Mac's death is a devastating loss and cuts short a life and a talent of huge potential, where the possibilities felt limitless. We join all of his fans across the globe in extending our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends."

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Miller opened up about his sobriety, revealing producer Rick Rubin helped him get clean in 2015.

"This planet has a certain gravity, man – it rises in the morning, it sets at night, and I never really followed that. But now I go to sleep at night and wake up in the day, and that’s been a beautiful balance in my life," Miller told the outlet about how sobriety changed him.

He added: "Along with not feeling like s--t."

In May, Miller was arrested for driving under the influence and hit-and-run after hitting a utlity pole with his 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

According to People Magazine, Miller talked to Beats 1 host Zane Lowe in July about the incident, calling it a "stupid mistake."

"I’m a human being,” Miller explained. “But it was the best thing that could have happened. Best thing that could have happened. I needed that. I needed to run into that light pole and literally have the whole thing stop.”



The rapper, who just released his latest album "Swimming" last month, was scheduled to go on tour in October.

Miller famously dated singer Ariana Grande for nearly two years before ultimately calling it quits back in May.

Grande's manager, as well as her record label, did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.