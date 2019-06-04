Pete Davidson shocks Kendall Jenner with runway debut, draws praise from designer: 'He killed it'

Pete Davidson fans weren’t the only one who was surprised when the comedian made his runway debut in Alexander Wang’s latest fashion show.

Seasoned model Kendall Jenner, too, was surprised when informed the “Saturday Night Live” star would be walking alongside her in the show, which took place in New York City over the weekend.

“Is he… No, I didn't know, oh my god,” Jenner, responding to the news, told E! News.

Jenner then proceeded to offer advice to Davidson, 25.

“I mean, kill it. Do your thing. I feel like he looks like a guy that has a lot of confidence and he could probably slay,” she said.

In the show, Davidson donned a pair of black and white jeans, a white tank top which exposed his many tattoos and a black hat, which he wore backward.

The fashion designer told E! News Davidson agreed to be a part of the show after he reached out to the comedian via text.

"I have been trying to work with him for a while now. At first, I just texted him and was like, 'How would you feel about walking in the show?' And he was like, 'Sure,'" Wang said. "I thought it was going to be a little bit harder than that. But he was really into the idea.”

"The whole time I was just thinking he was going to back out, or get too nervous, or something, but he was such a team player,” he continued. “He killed it. He was so good. I was really lucky to have him.”

