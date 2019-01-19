Ariana Grande remembers late boyfriend, Mac Miller, on his 27th birthday: 'miss u'

Ariana Grande turned to social media on Saturday to remember her late boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, who died in September of a drug overdose, commemorating what would have been Miller's 27th birthday.

The 25-year-old pop singer shared a simple message on Twitter early Saturday morning: “miss u.”

She also posted on her Instagram story, pictures of her and Miller.

Miller, whose given name was Malcolm James McCormick, was found unresponsive in his California home on Sept. 7. Initial reports that he may have died from a drug overdose were confirmed in November when an autopsy report revealed the cause of death was due to a mix of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol.

The couple split in the spring and Grande soon began dating “Saturday Night Live” regular Pete Davidson. (They were engaged a month later but broke it off in October.) His addiction struggle was said to have affected his relationship with Grande.

Other stars also took to Twitter to remember the young artist.

Miller battled substance abuse for years, with his most recent run-in with the law in May when he was arrested for driving under the influence and hit-and-run after striking a utility pole with his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

According to a TMZ report, Miller’s parents will attend the Grammy Awards and accept the award for rap album of the year on his behalf if he wins. The awards are scheduled for Feb. 10.