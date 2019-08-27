Pete Davidson slams 'cancel culture' in new stand-up set, cites Harvey Weinstein, R. Kelly, Michael Jackson

Comedian Pete Davidson covered some controversial ground during his Las Vegas premiere stand-up show Sunday.

The 25-year-old performed at The Mirage’s "Aces of Comedy," marking one year since he backed out of the city’s "Life Is Beautiful" festival following his highly publicized broken engagement to singer Ariana Grande. The star subsequently moved on by way of a fling with actress Kate Beckinsale, but the famous ex-girlfriends weren’t the focus of his performance.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davidson’s set put show business’ “cancel culture” on display and referenced now-disgraced public figures like Harvey Weinstein, R. Kelly and Michael Jackson.

"It's a weird time," Davidson said onstage. "Jokes are very scary to tell. Isn't that weird? That's the scariest thing you could do right now. Tell a joke. Because really, I think people pick and choose what they want to be mad at. You, know? Because it's all depending on if you like the person or not."

He reportedly noted that not all canceled celebrities are created equal.

"It's easy to hate Harvey Weinstein because he's ugly and fat, but then, like, R. Kelly comes around and you're, like, 'Well, he had his demons.' But then 'Ignition Remix' was a great song.” Davidson continued. “So we can look past that. Harvey Weinstein didn't have no 'Ignition Remix.'"

Davidson also addressed the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland” on the same subject saying: “There's a full two-hour documentary about Michael Jackson. People are like, 'He had a rough childhood.' People pick and choose."

The outlet reports that Davidson is embarking on a small stand-up tour ahead of returning to New York City to appear on “Saturday Night Live” for its Season 45 premiere. The hit sketch show revealed on Monday that Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish will kick off the new season followed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Taylor Swift the following week.