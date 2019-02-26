Pete Davidson boots heckler who joked about Mac Miller's death: report

Pete Davidson had zero tolerance for a heckler who reportedly made light of rapper Mac Miller’s death.

According to Page Six, the “Saturday Night Live” funnyman was performing at the South Orange Performing Arts Center in New Jersey on Monday night when he began the set up for a joke by saying, “So a funny thing happened to me recently in my apartment … my friend died of a heart attack.”

The outlet reported Tuesday that before Davidson, 25, could get to the punchline, the unruly showgoer shouted out, “Mac Miller!”

Miller died of an accidental drug overdose in September at 26. The “Swimming” rapper dated Davidson’s ex-fiance, Ariana Grande, before Davidson did.

The remark didn’t go over well with Davidson; the comedian is said to have stopped his set mid-joke in order to locate the jeerer.

“Pete calmly stops his routine and asks the audience to ID the dude that yelled out and that he is going to have to leave,” an onlooker told the outlet. “He then asks security to locate the yeller and escort him out.”

Davidson reportedly told the venue to “give him back his money. I don’t want his money.”

Per the outlet, the audience member said attendees were “a bit bewildered” but as they realized the comic was serious, “they start pointing to where the yell came from.”

The “SNL” mainstay is said to have doubled down on his request to have the disruptive fan ushered out of the show, and even threatened to walk out if he wasn’t promptly removed.

“I’m serious. I’m going to leave [the stage]. So if you want to hear the rest of the show, you’ll point out to security who yelled so they can escort him out,” ordered Davidson. “If not, I’m going to leave right now. I’m not going to have any of that s--t happening at my show.”

Furthermore, when the audience began to applaud, Davidson said, “Don’t applaud that a--hole,” then added: “Nah, go ahead, applaud — applaud security for getting him out. They do a great job.”

The showgoer told Page Six that Davidson’s joke ended up being about a friend of his who had passed out in the comedian’s apartment, but Davidson mistook the episode for a heart attack.