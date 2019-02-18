Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Pete Davidson abruptly cancels sold-out gig, one day before he was scheduled to perform

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Kate Beckinsale’s response to the Pete Davidson dating rumorsVideo

Kate Beckinsale’s response to the Pete Davidson dating rumors

Kate Beckinsale gave a sassy response when a fan mentioned Pete Davidson after they were reportedly spotted cozying up at a party Sunday.

One day before he was scheduled to perform a stand-up show, Pete Davidson has abruptly canceled the gig.

The “Saturday Night Live” staple was slated to perform a 7 p.m. set at the South Orange Performing Arts Center in South Orange, New Jersey on Tuesday. However, show-goers reported on Monday evening they received word from the venue’s box office that Davidson’s show would be rescheduled due to an “unforeseen conflict.”

In September 2018, Davidson got the French phrase “milletendresse" inked on the back of his neck to match his then-fiancée's tattoo.

In September 2018, Davidson got the French phrase “milletendresse" inked on the back of his neck to match his then-fiancée's tattoo. (Getty)

The sold-out show was reportedly just announced on Friday before Monday’s cancelation, which comes just one week after Davidson, 25, covered up an Ariana Grande-inspired tattoo on the back of his neck with the word, “CURSED.”

PETE DAVIDSON AND KATE BECKINSALE COZY UP AT GOLDEN GLOBES PARTY, REPORTEDLY LEAVE TOGETHER

Davidson and Grande called it quits on their engagement in October – less than five months after their relationship began. Since then, Davidson was rumored to have been dating actress Kate Beckinsale, 45, who is twice his senior.

Kate Beckinsale, right, shields her face from cameras as rumored boyfriend Pete Davidson leads her out of Largo at the Coronet Comedy Club on Feb. 1, 2019, in Los Angeles, Calif. 

Kate Beckinsale, right, shields her face from cameras as rumored boyfriend Pete Davidson leads her out of Largo at the Coronet Comedy Club on Feb. 1, 2019, in Los Angeles, Calif.  (MEGA)

Earlier this month, Davidson and Beckinsale were spotted together leaving the Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles, Calif. after Davidson had played a comedy set at the club.

A rep for Davidson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment and the SOPAC box office was closed in observance of President’s Day

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @Raye_SoCal.