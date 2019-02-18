Pete Davidson abruptly cancels sold-out gig, one day before he was scheduled to perform

One day before he was scheduled to perform a stand-up show, Pete Davidson has abruptly canceled the gig.

The “Saturday Night Live” staple was slated to perform a 7 p.m. set at the South Orange Performing Arts Center in South Orange, New Jersey on Tuesday. However, show-goers reported on Monday evening they received word from the venue’s box office that Davidson’s show would be rescheduled due to an “unforeseen conflict.”

The sold-out show was reportedly just announced on Friday before Monday’s cancelation, which comes just one week after Davidson, 25, covered up an Ariana Grande-inspired tattoo on the back of his neck with the word, “CURSED.”

PETE DAVIDSON AND KATE BECKINSALE COZY UP AT GOLDEN GLOBES PARTY, REPORTEDLY LEAVE TOGETHER

Davidson and Grande called it quits on their engagement in October – less than five months after their relationship began. Since then, Davidson was rumored to have been dating actress Kate Beckinsale, 45, who is twice his senior.

Earlier this month, Davidson and Beckinsale were spotted together leaving the Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles, Calif. after Davidson had played a comedy set at the club.

A rep for Davidson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment and the SOPAC box office was closed in observance of President’s Day