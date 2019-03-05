Kate Beckinsale's ex tells Pete Davidson to 'run,' 'be careful' of actress

While Kate Beckinsale basks in the splendor of her fresh relationship with Pete Davidson, her ex-boyfriend, comedian Matt Rife, is urging the “Saturday Night Live” mainstay to watch out.

The funnyman told TMZ outside of the iconic Laugh Factory in West Hollywood he thinks Davidson, 25, should pump the brakes with Beckinsale, 45.

“Advice for Pete? Man-to-man... run,” Rife, 23, said before clarifying his remark. “Enjoy it. Enjoy it while you can – I hope they’re both happy and can build to where it’s an established relationship… I wish them both the best. I don’t have any solid advice, just be careful."

Rife indicated to the gossip outlet that he and Beckinsale met at the Laugh Factory and struck up a romance in March 2017 when she was 43 and Rife was just 21, adding that their relationship was "complicated."

“We dated for a year, and it was... um, complicated for sure,” Rife explained. “A lot of ups and downs. But, she’s moved on, and I hope they both found or are getting out of it what they want to get out of it.”

Last month, Davidson’s ex-fiancée, singer Ariana Grande, told a group of paparazzi she thought the couple was “so cute,” according to video footage released by TMZ.

This past Sunday, Beckinsale and Davidson were photographed kissing during a hockey game at Madison Square Garden where the New York Rangers faced the Washington Capitals.

The couple seemingly has remained inseparable since they were first rumored to be dating following a Golden Globes party in which they were spotted flirting together.

Shortly afterward, Davidson and the “Underwood” actress were photographed holding hands as they left a comedy club in Los Angeles after Davidson played a set.

Beckinsale was married to director Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2016.