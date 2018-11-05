Mac Miller died from mix of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol, coroner says

Mac Miller died from a mix of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol in September when his body was found inside his California home, the coroner’s office said Monday.

The rapper’s death was ruled an accident and the cause was stated as “mixed drug toxicity," the report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner stated. The report stated that the combination of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol, commonly known as alcohol, was enough to kill him.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, was found unresponsive on Sept. 7 inside his Studio City, California, home. Reports at the time indicated the 26-year-old musician died of an apparent overdose.

MAC MILLER BENEFIT CONCERT BRINGS OUT SEVERAL TOP ARTISTS

Miller battled substance abuse for years, with his most recent run-in with the law in May when he was arrested for driving under the influence and hit-and-run after striking a utility pole with his 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Miller opened up about his sobriety, revealing producer Rick Rubin helped him get clean in 2015.

"This planet has a certain gravity, man – it rises in the morning, it sets at night, and I never really followed that. But now I go to sleep at night and wake up in the day, and that’s been a beautiful balance in my life," Miller told the outlet about how sobriety changed him.

He added: "Along with not feeling like s--t."

ARIANA GRANDE SHARES VIDEO OF MAC MILLER A WEEK AFTER PETE DAVIDSON SPLIT

His addiction struggle also affected his relationship with Ariana Grande. The couple had dated for two years until they split earlier this year.

Grande broke her silence on his death by posting a black-and-white photo of Miller with no caption on her Instagram. She has since paid tribute to the rapper several times, including in a lengthy statement on Instagram and in her latest song, “Thank u, next.”

Grande sings about Miller and her other exes: "Thought I'd end up with Sean but he wasn't a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married and for Pete, I'm so thankful / Wish I could say, ‘Thank you’ to Malcolm 'cause he was an angel."

A benefit concert titled, “Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life," was also held last week to remember the hip-hop star. The concert featured performances by John Mayer, Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper and others.