Pete Davidson, Kate Beckinsale spotted leaving LA comedy club together after comedian's performance

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale continue to fuel rumors that they’re an item after they were spotted leaving the comedian’s stand-up show together on Friday night.

The actress, 45, and the “Saturday Night Live” star, 25, were seen at Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles, where he played a comedy set.

Davidson held Beckinsale’s hand as the two exited the club. As they left, she tried to shield her face from paparazzi.

Their outing together comes after Page Six exclusively reported they were getting cozy at a Golden Globes party last month.

“They were being very flirty together, they were sitting very close on the outside patio seating,” a source told us at the time. “Kate had her hand on his knee, and she kept laughing at all his jokes.”

Davidson, who we reported was “casually dating” since his engagement to Ariana Grande crumbled, has returned to appearing on “SNL” and also has tour dates scheduled with fellow comedian John Mulaney.

Beckinsale was married to director Len Wisemen from 2004 to 2016.

Reps for both the comedian and Beckinsale did not get back to us.

