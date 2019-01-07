Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale cozy up at Golden Globes party, reportedly leave together

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale had themselves a night, Fox News has learned.

The “Saturday Night Live” funnyman and the British actress cozied up Sunday night at the Netflix party following the 2019 Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif.

"Pete and Kate were definitely getting their time in together socially,” a source inside the swanky shindig told Fox News. "Even though Pete and Machine Gun Kelly were basically attached at the hip all night, Pete and Kate found about 35 to 40 minutes where they got close on the patio."

According to the source, Davidson, 25, and Beckinsale, 45, didn’t hide their appreciation for each other’s company and the comedian clearly wanted to impress the “Underworld” film series star, who divorced Hollywood producer Len Wiseman in 2016.

"It was kind of romantic because as they were sipping Champagne, it started to rain a little bit and you could tell Pete was putting his best foot forward as a gentleman, said the source. “They were kind of flirty, and Kate was really into whatever it was Pete was saying to her. She was pretty loose and carefree."

Beckinsale and Davidson reportedly left the party together, Page Six reported.

Davidson and singer Ariana Grande very publicly ended their four-month engagement in October. Since the split, Grande has addressed their breakup in her hit single, “Thank U, Next,” and Davidson sent fans into a frenzy last month when he posted an apparent suicide note to social media.

TMZ reported in December that Davidson was spotted on a date at Carbone with a “mystery woman.”