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Celebrity Homes

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's longtime Los Angeles home hits the market for $17M after his death at 76

The 11,565-square-foot home features a screening room fireplace signed by Elvis Presley and Natalie Wood

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
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Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne's longtime home in Los Angeles is now on sale.

Designed in 1929, the home has been placed on the market for $17 million in partnership with listing agents, Jonah Wilson & Josh Greer of Carolwood Estates.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Osbourne's purchased the home in 2015 for $11.85 million, and first thought about selling it in July 2022, when it was placed on the market for $18 million.

During their time there, Ozzy and Sharon carefully renovated the home in order to add modern day luxuries and features, while making sure to maintain the historical architecture and charm of the era it was designed and built in.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne together split with a the exterior of their home

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's longtime home in Los Angeles is on the market for $17 million. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images; Berlyn Media)

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The home features 11,565-square-feet of living space, including seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, as well as a chef's kitchen, family room and a formal dining room.

In addition, the house boasts a wood-paneled library, an office space, a screening room with a bar and fireplace, with an elevator allowing access to all levels of the home.

The double-level foyer features a grand staircase and a chandelier

The home's foyer includes a grand wooden staircase and an ornate chandelier. (Tyler Hogan)

A living room with blue walls, a fireplace and furniture

The living room features blue walls with art hanging on them, as well as dark hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace. (Tyler Hogan)

Outside, guests will find an outdoor dining area and kitchen, including a pizza oven and barbeque, as well as manicured lawns, a swimming pool and gardens. A garage can also be found on the property, with a separate guest suite.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the fireplace in the screening room contains signatures of the famous stars who have visited the home, including Elvis Presley, Mel Tormé and Natalie Wood, a feature the Osbournes inherited from the previous owner, radio host Frank Bresee.

A room with wooden walls, a fireplace and a TV.

A second sitting room features big windows, as well as another fireplace and built-in shelves. (Tyler Hogan)

A kitchen with white cabinets and a circular table in the middle

The chef's kitchen features all white cabinets as well as a breakfast area. (Tyler Hogan)

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Ozzy and Sharon were married for 43 years before he died in July 2025 at the age of 76.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the family told Fox News Digital at the time. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.

A room with a bookshelf and TV and a pink couch.

The home also features a wood-paneled library. (Tyler Hogan)

A theater room with red velvet seats and a fireplace.

The home also includes a theater room with signatures of famous visitors etched above the fireplace. (Tyler Hogan)

His death came just weeks after he reunited with Black Sabbath to perform his final concert with the band in Birmingham, England to benefit the Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Acorn Children’s Hospice and Cure Parkinson’s organization.

The 10-hour show was hosted by Jason Momoa, and also featured performances from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Jack Black, Steven Tyler and more. 

A patio with a lounge area and a dining area next to a manicured lawn

Outside, guests will find a lounge area and outdoor dining space with a fireplace. (Berlyn Media)

An outdoor dining area with a kitchen

Next to the pool, the home's backyard also features an outdoor kitchen and dining area. (Berlyn Media)

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Following his death, musician Tom Morello spoke to Chicago's Q101 radio station about the Prince of Darkness' final days, telling the outlet Osbourne seemed to know he was going to die soon.

"Ozzy Osbourne’s lived a pretty on-the-edge lifestyle for a long time," Morello said. "The fact that he lived to play and feel that love and to one more time … you know, to do ‘Paranoid;’ to do ‘Crazy Train.’ If you have got to go — I mean, I wish Ozzy lived another 30 years — but if you’ve got to go out, it really felt like he knew."

A backyard with grass and a pool.

In addition to manicured lawns, the backyard also features a large swimming pool. (Berlyn Media)

Sharon later spoke about what performing on-stage for that final show meant to her husband during an appearance on Bunnie Xo's "Dumb Blonde" podcast in February.

The former "X Factor U.K." judge told Bunnie that "two weeks before the show, they said he could probably die," but that Ozzy "wanted to do it so bad."

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"He needed it. And [he was] like, ‘Whether I die in two weeks or I die in six months, I’m still dying. And I want to go my way.’"

Sharon told Bunnie that his death was "so quick" but insisted her late husband "went like a rock star."

Sharon Osbourne at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars party in Los Angeles in March 2026.

Sharon said that Ozzy died the way he wanted. (Justin Nunez/Variety via Getty Images)

"He loved people. He loved his audience. He loved them so much. And even if you didn’t like his music, you couldn’t dislike him," she said. "He went the way he wanted to go. He knew."

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Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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