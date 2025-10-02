Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Ozzy Osbourne never got over Black Sabbath firing prior to his death, daughter says

Black Sabbath frontman's family details his health battles and struggles in 'Ozzy: No Escape From Now'

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Kelly Osbourne knew that her father, Ozzy Osbourne, would "never" get over his Black Sabbath exit prior to his death.

In Ozzy's new documentary, "Ozzy: No Escape From Now," the Osbourne family detailed the rock star's health battles and struggles starting in 2018, and concluding with his death on July 22, 2025.

One moment in the documentary, Ozzy's daughter said, "He'll never get over getting fired from Black Sabbath." In 1979, Ozzy's fellow Black Sabbath bandmates – Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward — decided to part ways with him, citing his heavy drinking and drug use and the group’s creative difficulties. 

A photo of Ozzy Osbourne

Rock icon Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22. He was 76. (Harry How)

Osbourne was the frontman for Black Sabbath during the 1970s, known for his "Prince of Darkness" nickname and his rock and roll antics.

In the documentary, it showed that Ozzy and Black Sabbath reunited for his last show earlier this year.

At the end of the documentary, Ozzy is sitting on a chair in his house when he admits it will be a "miracle" for him to get through his final show. Prior to taking the stage, the rock star battled a cracked vertebrae, sepsis and pneumonia.  

Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne says Ozzy Osbourne never moved on from Black Sabbath firing. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ozzy called his condition "crippling."

In the documentary, Ozzy's wife, Sharon Osbourne, was supportive the entire way. In the final scenes, Ozzy looked forward to hanging up his mic so he could spend more time with his wife.

"You are f--king Iron Man," Sharon said of Ozzy, referring to one of Black Sabbath's most iconic songs. 

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne in 1985

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne in 1985. (Photo by Dave Hogan)

In "Ozzy: No Escape From Now," the musician told the camera that he hoped he didn't think of Sharon while he was up on that stage during his final concert because it would have brought him to tears.

Prior to his final performance, Ozzy reflected on his current health and admitted he didn't expect to be alive in his 70s.

"I shouldn't have lived past 40. If my life is coming to an end, I really can't complain about it. It's been a great life."

— Ozzy Osbourne

"I shouldn't have lived past 40," Ozzy said. "If my life is coming to an end, I really can't complain about it. It's been a great life."

During the documentary, Ozzy made it clear that he did not want to die a "nobody." He said he came from nothing and explained that he had "voices" in his head that would just call him a failure. Ozzy nicknamed the voices "the committee," which was a prominent theme on his last album, "Patient Number 9."

In July, Ozzy performed his final show with his Black Sabbath bandmates at his "Back To The Beginning" farewell concert in Birmingham, England. 

ozzy osbourne sitting in a black throne at his rock and roll hall of fame induction

Ozzy Osbourne at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in Oct. 2024. ( Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

The 10-hour show, hosted by Jason Momoa, featured performances from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Jack Black, Steven Tyler and more. 

At one point during the show, which was livestreamed in the U.K., legendary drummers including Tool’s Danny Carey, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Blink-182’s Travis Barker battled with their drumsticks while playing a cover of Sabbath’s "Symptom of the Universe." 

Ozzy Osbourne in the Back to the Beginning concert

Ozzy Osbourne is seen on a screen as he performed at Black Sabbath's farewell show titled "Back to the Beginning." (Reuters/Sachin Ravikumar)

Additionally, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Billy Idol, Jonathan Davis, and more recorded inspiring messages to Osbourne and the band, thanking them for the years of inspiration. 

For the closing set, according to a photo posted on X and various videos, the legendary rockstar was lifted to the stage while sitting on a black throne accompanied by skulls and topped with a black bat. He sang hits such as "Crazy Train" and "Mama I’m Coming Home" while remaining seated the entire set. 

"It's so good to be on this stage... You have no idea how I feel," Osbourne told the crowd, according to Planet Rock Radio. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart." 

Sharon Osbourne and children crying at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral.

Sharon Osbourne acknowledged the fans who showed up to mourn Ozzy Osbourne at his public memorial, by putting up a peace sign while in tears. (Loannis Alexopoulos/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Sharon Osbourne and children crying at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral.

Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne arrived to lay flowers at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street during a funeral procession for Ozzy Osbourne. (Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images)

Ozzy died on July 22, the same month as his final concert. "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the family said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

The final scenes of the documentary showed Ozzy and Sharon's children, Aimee, Kelly and Jack, arriving at his public memorial in Birmingham. They laid flowers to rest and were in tears as the camera cut out.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

