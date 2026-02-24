Ozzy Osbourne chose to die 'like a rockstar' with emotional final Black Sabbath performance, Sharon says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ozzy Osbourne "knew" he was approaching his final days prior to his last performance with Black Sabbath.

While appearing on Bunnie Xo's "Dumb Blonde" podcast, Sharon Osbourne reflected on her late husband's state of mind in the days leading up to his return to the stage with his band.

In July, Ozzy performed his final show with Black Sabbath at his "Back to the Beginning" farewell concert in Birmingham, England. The rock legend died July 22. He was 76.

"Two weeks before the show, they said he could probably die, and he did," Sharon said. "But he wanted to do it so bad."

She added, "He needed it. And [he was] like, ‘Whether I die in two weeks or I die in six months, I’m still dying. And I want to go my way.’"

The 10-hour show, hosted by Jason Momoa, featured performances from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Jack Black, Steven Tyler and more.

At one point during the show, which was livestreamed in the U.K., legendary drummers including Tool’s Danny Carey, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Blink-182’s Travis Barker battled with their drumsticks while playing a cover of Sabbath’s "Symptom of the Universe."

For the closing set, according to a photo posted on X and various videos, the legendary rock star was lifted to the stage while sitting on a black throne accompanied by skulls and topped with a black bat. He sang hits such as "Crazy Train" and "Mama I’m Coming Home" while remaining seated the entire set.

"It's so good to be on this stage... You have no idea how I feel," Osbourne told the crowd, according to Planet Rock Radio. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Sharon told Bunnie that his death was "so quick," but insisted her late husband "went like a rockstar."

"He loved people. He loved his audience. He loved them so much. And even if you didn’t like his music, you couldn’t dislike him," she told Jelly Roll's wife. "He went the way he wanted to go. He knew."

While she admitted it's been "hard" to deal with his death, the former talk show host refused to linger in the unknown.

"I’m gonna keep working and I’m going to keep doing what I do in my life. And that’s it," she said.

Ozzy died on July 22, the same month as his final concert. "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the family said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

In the October documentary "Ozzy: No Escape From Now," Sharon admitted she was supportive the entire way. In the final scenes, Ozzy looked forward to hanging up his mic so he could spend more time with his wife.

"You are f--king Iron Man," Sharon said of Ozzy, referring to one of Black Sabbath's most iconic songs.

The musician told the camera that he hoped he didn't think of Sharon while he was up on that stage during his final concert because it would have brought him to tears.